MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Ministers and high-level authorities of housing and urban development of Latin America and the Caribbean, along with representatives from international organisations and financial institutions, will meet from 2 though 4 December in Montevideo, Uruguay, at the XXXV General Assembly of Ministers and High Authorities of Housing and Urban Development of Latin America and the Caribbean (MINURVI).

Under the theme“Access to housing and comprehensive habitat: challenges and opportunities for the region,” the meeting, chaired by the ministry of housing and territorial development, together with the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and UN-Habitat, in their capacity as joint technical secretariat, will seek an agreement on the priorities for regional cooperation toward 2027, with housing affordability and the need to adopt comprehensive approaches to habitat as central topics.

The meeting will be inaugurated by Tamara Paseyro, minister of housing and territorial development of Uruguay and president of MINURVI; José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, executive secretary of ECLAC; and Anacláudia Rossbach, executive director of UN-Habitat.

According to ECLAC data, both the housing stock in cities and total built-up surface grow more rapidly than the population. This gap is the result of an urban development policy that in recent decades has focused primarily on the construction of new housing. However, affordability is still a structural challenge: access to these homes is increasingly out of reach for middle- and low-income households.

Furthermore, although the model for state action in support of housing, based on savings, subsidies, and loans, has driven production, it has also promoted a shift of new developments to peripheral areas and has not managed to adquately respond to the needs of informal workers. Given the scarcity of affordable options, many of these workers turn to informal urbanisation. These gaps are further compounded by the region's social inequality matrix and lower participation of households that own the homes they occupy. These housing inadequacies affect people differently depending on gender, age, ethnic-racial condition, place of residence, and socioeconomic background, all of which shape the distribution of resources and opportunities. In this context, a central question arises: why, after decades of building new housing, do these shortcomings persist, and what contribution can the existing built city make to reducing them?

During the XXXV General Assembly, MINURVI's five working groups will present their progress and results in the areas of urban regeneration and circular economy, urban development in the Amazon region, access to housing from a comprehensive habitat approach, vulnerability and adaptation to climate change, and strengthening the use of data and territorial information. These contributions will be discussed in round tables with the participation of international organisations and multilateral development banks in order to define the regional roadmap toward 2027.

On this occasion, ECLAC will present two documents intended to enrich the discussions at the meeting. The first, entitled The urban economy in Latin America and the Caribbean, 2026: transforming cities through productivity and circularity, seeks to contribute to the analysis of transformations required in the region's cities and to the design of public policies aimed at making better use of their economic, social, and environmental potential.

The commission will also present the report Financing the urban transition: housing, climate change adaptation and resilience, prepared within the framework of the XXXIV General Assembly of MINURVI, held in December 2025 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The agenda includes the adoption of a political declaration reflecting the voice of Latin America and the Caribbean and highlighting the central role of urban and housing policy in advancing sustainable development and achieving the 2030 Agenda.