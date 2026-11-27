MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Santiago Reyes Ortega, Kianna Freeman, Pablo Hernando-Kaminsky, Jeremias Huber and Paolo Mauro

In developing economies, venture capital (VC) tends to provide funding startups whose main asset is not a patent, but the know-how to make existing technology work locally. That is the central finding of a new paper, which combines data previously scattered across sources. In these countries, venture capital is often the main source of equity (money invested in exchange for ownership) for growing firms. Yet little is known about how it operates, because data is scarce.

How we researched it

We combined two of the largest global venture capital databases, PitchBook and Crunchbase, into one firm-level dataset covering more than 150 economies. The combined data captures 15 to 42 percent more VC activity than either source alone, with the largest gains in developing economies. A more complete global dataset shows how VC works in general and how it differs across countries.

Five facts stand out, and together they show that this type of investment in startups in developing economies is not a scaled-down version of the high-income model. Instead, it finances a different kind of firm.

Measured against gross domestic product (GDP), finance for startups in developing economies is small, about one-fifth the level in high-income countries. But measured against total equity financing that also includes public share issuance and private equity deals in established firms, the picture flips. In 2021–2023, venture capital accounted for 66 percent of equity financing in firms in low- and lower-middle-income countries, compared with 38 percent in high-income economies. In some countries, venture capital is essentially the only equity available, so policies that affect it shape the main way firms raise capital.

Investments in information technology account for 41 percent of venture capital in high-income countries but 31 percent in low- and middle-income countries (excluding China). Wholesale and retail firms receive 18 percent of venture capital volume in developing economies, compared with 6 percent in high-income countries. Public equity markets show no similar gap across country-income levels, so the difference is specific to venture capital.

The reason lies in the distinction between two kinds of intangible capital. Knowledge capital is built through research and development and is reflected in patents and proprietary technology. Organisational capital is made up of management practices, distribution systems, brands, and the know-how embedded in people. In high-income countries, venture capital leans toward sectors rich in knowledge capital. In developing economies, it tilts toward sectors rich in organisational capital, such as retail or logistics.

Rappi, the Latin American delivery platform, illustrates the difference. It did not invent the delivery app. Its value lies in the network it built to make the technology work at scale: thousands of couriers, partnerships with local merchants, and a customer base it has extended into payments.

The startups' own descriptions tell the same story. In high-income countries, startups are 1.7 times more likely to mention a knowledge term than an organisational one. In developing economies, the ranking reverses: startups are 1.6 times more likely to mention an organisational term than a knowledge one. The tilt appears even among IT startups.

Total venture capital financing volume is the number of startups funded multiplied by how much each one raises. The gap with high-income countries comes mainly from the first part. The median high-income economy records about 40 times more seed deals (first, early-stage funding rounds) per person than the median low- or lower-middle-income country. Funding per startup also differs, but much less. Within developing economies, the pattern reverses. Entry is uniformly low, and what separates the more active venture capital markets from the rest is how much follow-on funding (later rounds of investment) startups receive.

Countries with more political stability and more generous tax treatment of startup losses have more venture capital, almost entirely because more startups get funded, especially knowledge-intensive ones. This does not show that these conditions cause more startups to appear. But it tells us where to look, and it may be one reason venture capital in developing economies tilts toward organizational sectors.

What this means for policymakers

A country short of startups entering the pipeline needs different policies from one short of follow-on capital. For the first, think lower barriers to entry, better tax treatment of startup losses and greater stability. For the second, think about later-stage funds, co-investment and clear routes for investors to exit. Venture capital is small relative to GDP, but for many startups it is the main source of equity, so the way it is designed matters far more than its size suggests. Before copying policies built for research-driven economies, checking what local startups depend on is important. If their strength is know-how and networks, patent incentives may miss the mark.

The bottom line

Venture capital in developing economies is an adaptable tool that funds the logistics, marketplaces and distribution networks that put technology to work locally. Innovation backed by this funding lies more in deployment than in discovery, and policy should be designed accordingly.





