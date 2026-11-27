MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)“It is time to give our relations renewed momentum. In today's interconnected world, distance should never stand in the way of shared interests, values and opportunities,” emphasised Karol Nawrocki, president of the Republic of Poland, during a keynote lecture given at the headquarters of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) in Santiago, Chile, where he was welcomed by the executive secretary of the organisation, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs.

The leader gave a lecture entitled “Poland: economic transformation and global ascent,”

For his part, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, executive secretary of ECLAC, stated that the ties between Poland and Latin America and the Caribbean“go far beyond diplomacy and trade” and highlighted the historic contribution of the Polish diaspora to the region's development.

Furthermore, he emphasised that economic relations between Poland and Latin America and the Caribbean have gained considerable momentum. He noted that, according to United Nations trade statistics, two-way merchandise trade has increased by approximately 85 percent since 2019, reaching USD 8.3 billion in 2025, which illustrates increasing productive complementarities between both parties.

Salazar-Xirinachs also highlighted the potential to expand cooperation between Polish and Latin American and Caribbean productive ecosystems, in line with the productive development policies that promote cooperation among the public and private sectors, academia, and workers.

High-ranking Polish authorities participated in the keynote lecture, including Marcin Przydacz, secretary of state in the Chancellery of the president of the Republic of Poland; Mateusz Kotecki, undersecretary of state in the Chancellery of the president of the Republic; and Wojciech Zajączkowski, undersecretary of state at the ministry of foreign affairs.

Also in attendance were representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Chile and ECLAC authorities, including the secretary of the commission, Luis Fidel Yáñez, as well as directors of the various divisions of the United Nations regional commission.