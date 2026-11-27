

​​​​ITU's highest decision-making body agrees the organisation's overall direction for the age of AI

Member States meeting in Qatar reinforce ITU's role amid increasing reliance on digital infrastructure and services globally New leadership team breaks historic barriers, with key governance decisions readying ITU for the next four years​​​​​

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

DOHA, Qatar – Member States of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Doha on November 27, reached consensus on priorities for the rapidly evolving digital world, with agreements spanning artificial intelligence, resilience, global connectivity and space communications.

The outcomes reached by 179 member states participating ​at the Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26) determine ITU's work programmes, positioning the organisation to help countries manage opportunities and challenges arising from digital technologies that increasingly form the foundation of everyday life.

More than 3,000 delegates, representing governments and regulators, as well as the private sector, international and regional organisations, came together over three weeks for ITU's highest decision-making conference, organised by ITU and hosted by the State of Qatar, represented by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA).

An agenda for the connected digital future

Key priorities agreed by delegates at PP-26 include:



Promoting the secure and interoperable use of AI technologies while supporting the development of international AI standards and best practices for more efficient, resilient information and communication technologies (ICTs), and helping developing countries build the skills and capacity to benefit from AI.

Strengthening the resilience of digital infrastructure, including submarine cables, terrestrial networks and satellite systems, through international cooperation, the sharing of best practices, technical assistance, research, innovation and the use of emerging technologies.

Supporting lunar exploration with innovative solutions for the use of the radio spectrum and associated orbits.

Advancing universal, meaningful and affordable connectivity by addressing coverage and usage gaps, along with helping countries consider enabling policies and establish the right regulatory environment.

Supporting the development of resilient, comprehensive emergency and disaster systems for all hazards and identifying urgent connectivity needs for humanitarian assistance in areas affected by emergencies and disasters.

Promoting the safe use of telecommunications/ICTs by children across a diversity of languages, while also taking account of risks and opportunities arising from new and emerging technologies in alignment with wider UN initiatives.

Addressing the impact of telecommunication/ICTs on climate change, including by promoting energy efficiency and circular economy principles, supporting sustainable-by-design approaches and capacity building, particularly in developing countries. Advancing the Internet of Things (IoT), digital twins and AI-enabled smart sustainable cities and communities, including smart villages, across urban, rural and remote areas.

Determining ITU's leadership and plans

PP-26 marked a historic first for ITU, as member states elected two women for the organisation's leadership team. All five elected officials – two starting second terms, three new – will begin their terms on 15 January for the 2027-2030 period.

Governments also elected the 48 member states to serve on the ITU Council, which governs the organisation between Plenipotentiary Conferences, and the 12 members of the Radio Regulations Board, which supports ITU's work managing global radio-frequency spectrum.

In addition, the conference approved ITU's Strategic and Financial Plans for 2028–2031, setting the organisation's priorities and budgets with a view to enhancing operational efficiency and future readiness.

From Doha to the digital future

ITU member states agreed that India will host the next Plenipotentiary Conference in 2030 and were invited by minister of communications Jyotiraditya Scindia to attend PP-30. They also accepted the offer of Uzbekistan to host the 2028 edition of ITU's governing conference for technical standards, the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA-28), in Samarkand, following an invitation of Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov.

The formal outcomes of PP-26, known as the Final Acts, were signed by 158 member states, marking the transition from the decisions reached in Doha to implementation across ITU's work.