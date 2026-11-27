The geography of global maritime trade is changing, with developing economies playing a growing role in connecting markets, production centres and supply chains.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

GENEVA, Switzerland – South–South container trade grew faster than any other major container trade route in 2025, according to the latest Review of Maritime Transport from UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Containerised trade on South-South routes expanded by 12.1 percent during the year, outpacing growth on non-mainlane East–West routes (7.3%) and North–South routes (6.7%). By comparison, global containerised trade grew by 5.3 percent in 2025, while the main East–West routes expanded by just 0.9 percent.

South–South routes accounted for 14.2 percent of global containerised trade volumes and nearly one third of the total increase in container trade.

These changes point to a more geographically distributed pattern of containerised trade, with developing economies playing a growing role in trade growth, production and sourcing, even as established trade corridors remain important.

Beyond traditional routes

Maritime containerised trade between developing regions is growing alongside established shipping routes linking major economies in Europe, Asia and North America.

In 2025, Asia's containerised trade volumes to sub-Saharan Africa rose by 27 percent, while exports to Latin America grew by 15 percent and those to the Middle East and Indian subcontinent were up 14 percent.

Although traditional East–West routes remain important, faster growth elsewhere points to a more geographically distributed pattern of containerised trade, with new trade relationships gaining ground.

The rise of connector economies

The changing pattern of trade is also creating opportunities for“connector economies” – those acting as intermediaries in global supply chains, helping businesses maintain access to markets through alternative locations for sourcing, manufacturing, processing and exports.

In this context, countries such as Viet Nam, Mexico and Indonesia are gaining importance. Between 2015 and 2025, containerised exports from Viet Nam to the United States expanded, raising the corridor's share of global containerised trade from 0.5 to 1.8 percent.

Other Asian economies, including Thailand, India and Malaysia, also recorded strong growth in shipments to the United States.

China remains central to global maritime trade

Though supply chains are diversifying, China remains central to global maritime trade. The China–United States corridor remained the world's largest bilateral container trade route in 2025, despite a 21 percent decline in volumes over the previous decade. At the same time, China's container exports to several emerging manufacturing hubs expanded significantly.

Between 2015 and 2025, shipments to Viet Nam rose by 204 percent, Indonesia by 185 percent and Mexico by 177 percent.

It notes that while other economies are taking on larger roles in assembly and export manufacturing, China remains a major upstream manufacturing platform and supplier of chemicals, components, machinery and other intermediate goods.

Turning diversification into resilience

A wider distribution of production and sourcing can help countries and businesses manage trade disruptions by providing more suppliers, markets and shipping options.

But the report cautions that diversification does not automatically reduce vulnerability.

For developing economies, capitalising on these shifts requires investment in productive capacity, reliable shipping connectivity, port and hinterland infrastructure, as well as efficient trade facilitation and predictable trade and investment conditions.

These measures can help translate changing trade patterns into lasting development opportunities while strengthening resilience to future disruptions.