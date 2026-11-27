Exam Room at Platinum Health Direct Primary Care and cash pay clinic

Platinum Health Direct Primary Care and Cash Pay Clinic

Sydney Davis Practice Manager.

St. Clair Shores cash pay clinic offers unlimited primary care visits for $89.99/month, 24/7 access and $150 same-day sick visits. No insurance required.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Platinum Health Direct Primary Care is expanding access to affordable healthcare in Metro Detroit by offering cash pay primary care services for individuals and families seeking personalized medical care without traditional insurance restrictions.Located along the Nautical Mile at 25614 Jefferson Avenue in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Platinum Health provides an alternative for patients searching for a cash pay doctor, self-pay physician, affordable primary care clinic or doctor who does not require health insurance.For just $89.99 per month, patients receive unlimited primary care visits, direct access to their physician and personalized healthcare without traditional office visit copays or long-term membership commitments.Affordable Cash Pay Primary Care in St. Clair ShoresAs healthcare costs, insurance premiums and deductibles continue to place financial pressure on individuals and families, cash pay healthcare is becoming an attractive alternative to traditional medical practices.Platinum Health operates under the Direct Primary Care (DPC) model, allowing patients to pay an affordable, predictable monthly membership fee directly to their primary care practice.The $89.99 monthly cash pay primary care membership includes:* Unlimited primary care office visits* Same-day and next-day appointment availability* Direct communication with a physician* 24/7 access through designated communication channels* Extended, personalized appointments* Preventive healthcare and wellness evaluations* Chronic disease management* Telehealth appointments* Access to discounted laboratory testing and diagnostic imaging* No traditional office visit copays* No long-term membership commitmentPatients do not need health insurance to become members. Individuals with private health insurance may also benefit from the cash pay primary care model, particularly those with high-deductible health plans.A Cash Pay Doctor Who Knows Your NameOne of the distinguishing features of Platinum Health is its emphasis on building meaningful relationships between patients and their physician.Unlike traditional primary care practices that frequently manage thousands of patients, Platinum Health intentionally maintains a smaller patient panel to provide greater accessibility, more personalized appointments and improved communication.Patients have access to a direct phone number that allows them to communicate with their healthcare team from their own cell phones, rather than navigating complicated automated telephone systems.For many patients, the appeal of direct primary care is the ability to know their doctor by name, have a physician who understands their medical history and receive medical guidance when they need it.A representative example of the patient experience is:“I love knowing who my doctor is and being able to reach out when I have a medical question. I don't have to worry about paying another copay every time I need to see my doctor. It makes healthcare feel personal again.”This illustrative statement reflects the intended patient experience and is not an actual patient testimonial.Same-Day Cash Pay Sick Visits for $150In addition to its affordable monthly primary care membership, Platinum Health offers same-day cash pay sick visits for $150, subject to appointment availability.These appointments are available to nonmembers who need medical attention without enrolling in a monthly membership.Patients searching for a cash pay urgent care alternative, same-day doctor appointment, walk-in clinic alternative or self-pay sick visit in St. Clair Shores can receive evaluation and treatment for common nonemergency medical conditions, including:* Cold and flu symptoms* Upper respiratory infections* Sinus infections* Sore throats* Urinary tract infections* Ear infections* Minor skin conditions* Other common acute illnessesNo monthly membership or health insurance is required for the $150 cash pay sick visit. Additional testing and treatments may incur separate charges.Cash Pay Healthcare Without Traditional Insurance RestrictionsPlatinum Health offers transparent pricing and affordable medical services for uninsured individuals, self-employed professionals, small business owners, individuals with high-deductible insurance plans and patients seeking a more accessible primary care experience.The cash pay healthcare model allows patients to receive routine medical care without relying on insurance approval for every primary care appointment.Additional services available through Platinum Health include medical weight loss, hormone therapy, preventive medicine and chronic disease management.Serving St. Clair Shores and the Greater Metro Detroit AreaConveniently located along Jefferson Avenue near Nine Mile Road, Platinum Health welcomes patients from St. Clair Shores, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Pointe Woods, Eastpointe, Roseville, Warren, Harper Woods, Clinton Township, Macomb County and the greater Metro Detroit area.Individuals searching for a cash pay doctor near me, affordable doctor without insurance, self-pay primary care clinic or same-day cash pay doctor in Metro Detroit can learn more by visiting the Platinum Health website.About Platinum Health Direct Primary CarePlatinum Health Direct Primary Care is an independent, physician-led primary care practice founded by John Davis, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician.The practice is committed to providing accessible, affordable and personalized healthcare through transparent cash pay pricing, direct physician relationships and a patient-centered approach to medicine.Platinum Health is currently accepting new patients for its $89.99 monthly primary care membership and $150 same-day cash pay sick visits.Media ContactPlatinum Health Direct Primary CareSt. Clair Shores, Michigan

john davis

Platinum Health Direct Primary Care

+1 313-217-3298

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Cash Pay Doctor in St. Clair Shores, MI | Platinum Health Direct Primary Care Office Tour | Affordable Healthcare, No Insurance Required

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Cash Pay Doctor in St. Clair Shores Offers Unlimited Visits for $89.99 a Month News Provided By Platinum Health Direct Primary Care November 28, 2026, 00:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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