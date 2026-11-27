MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance is preparing to move beyond crypto token listings and into tokenized share issuance through a tokenized IPO program, but it says the rollout will only begin after it receives regulatory clearance. The announcement was described by Binance co-founder and co-CEO Yi He during BNB Demo Night in Bangkok on Friday.

He framed the plan as a genuine“professional IPO process,” making clear that the intent is not simply to list tokenized assets on the exchange. Instead, the program is positioned as part of Binance's broader real-world assets (RWA) strategy and would involve collaboration with decentralized finance projects.

Binance says it plans to offer tokenized IPOs and share issuance, contingent on regulatory approval. Yi He described the effort as a full“IPO process,” not merely a new way to list crypto assets. The exchange's equity capital markets hiring suggests it is building internal capabilities for tokenized equity deals. Binance's tokenized equity work would likely rely on partnerships with DeFi teams, aligning onchain issuance with RWA infrastructure.

Key takeawaysBinance links tokenized IPOs to RWA strategy-after regulatory approval

Yi He's comments place the exchange's tokenized IPO ambitions firmly within Binance's real-world asset roadmap. While the concept of tokenized securities and onchain share issuance has been discussed across the industry for years, Binance's framing emphasizes process and compliance rather than purely technology-driven deployment.

According to He, the program would only launch after Binance receives regulatory approval. That caveat matters for investors and issuers alike because it signals that Binance is attempting to align tokenized equity offerings with existing market structures-at least in the early stages-rather than treating onchain shares as an unregulated alternative.

He also explicitly distinguished the planned offering from a token listing. In practical terms, that distinction suggests Binance is aiming to support issuance workflows that resemble traditional IPO mechanics: prospective issuer assessment, deal structuring, pricing, and allocation-activities typically handled under strict securities and market-regulation regimes.

Hiring for equity capital markets roles fuels the speculation

He's remarks arrive amid growing attention to Binance's recent recruitment activity. The exchange posted roles tied to equity capital markets, which prompted speculation that Binance was developing the infrastructure needed to facilitate tokenized IPOs.

One specific posting sought an“equity capital markets research analyst” to help develop tokenized equity products. The listing described responsibilities that included evaluating prospective issuers, assessing deal structures, and contributing to discussions around pricing and allocation. The job requirements also referenced at least four years of relevant experience and an understanding of traditional IPOs and follow-on offerings.

While a job posting is not a guarantee of a product launch, the nature of the described work aligns closely with what a tokenized IPO program would require. It suggests Binance is investing in knowledge and processes that extend beyond crypto-native operations-potentially bridging conventional underwriting-style considerations with onchain issuance and settlement.

DeFi collaboration could determine how“onchain IPOs” work in practice

Binance indicated that the tokenized IPO effort would involve collaboration with decentralized finance projects. That matters because the technical implementation of tokenized equity-such as how issuance, transfer restrictions, and investor participation are handled-typically intersects with DeFi infrastructure.

However, He did not provide additional operational details during the remarks captured at the event. That leaves several practical questions open: which DeFi components would be used, how tokenized shares would be governed, and what compliance controls would be integrated into the issuance and trading lifecycle.

For builders and market participants, this is the key uncertainty to watch. DeFi can accelerate distribution and settlement, but tokenized equity products are likely to require compliance features that are not automatically satisfied by public, permissionless networks.

What to watch next as Binance seeks regulatory clarity

Cointelegraph reported that it reached out to Binance for further details but did not receive a response by the time of publication. With regulatory approval presented as a prerequisite, the next milestone is likely not technical-at least not first-but regulatory positioning.

Investors and issuers should track whether Binance clarifies the scope of the program once approval is secured: which jurisdictions it will support, what types of companies or offerings it will prioritize, and how it will handle pricing, allocation, and ongoing compliance. Until Binance provides those specifics, the strongest takeaway from the current information is that the exchange is actively aligning tokenized equity ambitions with equity capital markets experience and a compliance-first rollout plan.

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