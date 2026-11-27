Orca Announces Results Of The Special Meeting Of Shareholders
| Percentage of Votes Cast
at the Meeting (%)
|Class
|For
|Against
|A
|100%
|0%
|B
|99.25%
|0.75%
|Total:
|99.99%
|0.01%
2. Delisting Resolution
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the full text of which resolution is set forth in Exhibit B to the Management Information Circular, the shareholders considered:
The voluntary delisting of the shares of the Company (the " Delisting ") from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") at a time to be determined by the Board in its discretion and without further approval of the shareholders of the Company, provided that if the Delisting has not occurred by June 30, 2027, the Board will not be authorized to proceed with the Delisting without obtaining further approval of the shareholders (the " Delisting Resolution ").
The Delisting Resolution was approved by more than a simple majority of votes cast by shareholders of the Company, either in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, excluding those votes attached to shares held by promoters, directors, officers and other insiders of the Company, and their associates and affiliates, pursuant to the "Majority of the Minority Approval" rule of the TSXV. The results of the ballot were as follows:
| Percentage of Votes Cast
at the Meeting (%)
|Class
|For
|Against
|A
|66.66%
|33.34%
|B
|97.16%
|2.84%
|Total:
|97.07%
|2.93%
About Orca Energy Group Inc.
Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.CONTACT: For further information please contact: Jay Lyons... +44 (0)20 8434 2754 David Ross... +1 (403) 830-2455 For media enquiries: Celicourt (PR) Mark Antelme... +44 (0)20 8434 2754
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