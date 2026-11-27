New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram warned that a 50 per cent expansion in Lok Sabha seats, even with a 25-year freeze on relative state shares, will widen the absolute seat gap against southern states and open the door to intra-state "gerrymandering." In a post on X, Chidambaram criticised the Centre's newly unveiled Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, saying that it fails to address the fundamental concern. He also pointed out that the absolute numbers in Parliament matter just as much as proportional percentages. "The proposed Constitution Amendment Bill has been unveiled. The 'freeze' for 25 years of the present relative proportion of each State to the total seats of the Lok Sabha will address two of our concerns. However, the Bill does not address the first and fundamental concern. While the relative proportion of each State to the total is important, absolute numbers also matter. The increase of 50% will increase the 'gap' between the Southern States and the other States. The 'gap' will increase from 413 to 620. The enlarged gap will overwhelm the number of MPs of the southern states," he said. further warned that expanding the overall strength of the Lower House will necessitate a fresh delimitation exercise to redraw boundaries within every state. This would give the ruling party unchecked power to manipulate electoral maps. "Besides, the increased strength of the Lok Sabha will entail delimitation of the constituencies within each state. That will give a free licence to the government to gerrymander the constituencies within the state, as the government did in Assam and J & K. Gerrymandering is the greater evil and the greater danger," he said. "The government has still not answered our primary question: why can't the 1/3 reservation for women be implemented in the present strength of the Lok Sabha?" he questioned.

Congress MP S Jothimani also objected to the Centre's proposed Constitution Amendment Bill to expand the strength of the Lok Sabha, arguing that a uniform proportional increase in seats will widen the absolute political gap between larger northern states and southern India. In a post on X, the Congress MP noted that a proportional hike would substantially enlarge the numerical advantage held by populous northern states in Parliament. "This is not about how many additional seats Tamil Nadu gets. It is about how much political power Tamil Nadu and Southern India stand to lose in relation to the much larger States. Uttar Pradesh's Lok Sabha seats will increase from 80 to 120, while Tamil Nadu's will increase from 39 to approximately 59. The gap between the two States will widen from 41 to 61 seats. This is only one illustration of how the existing political imbalance will be further amplified," she said.

She further noted that the expanded numerical disparity would directly diminish the influence of southern states in national governance and fiscal decision-making. "The consequences go far beyond parliamentary numbers. It is about whose voice will matter in Parliament, who will shape national policies, whose priorities will determine the national agenda and who will have a greater say in decisions concerning the country's resources and future," she added. Centre is set to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, in the Special Session of Parliament beginning on November 30. In the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, the Centre has added a Special provision for reservation for women. Section 10 provides that there shall be an increase of fifty per cent in the number of seats allocated to each State and Union Territory in the Lok Sabha and the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of each State. If the bill is passed in both the Houses, then every state and union territory will receive a 50 per cent increase in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies. This will raise the seats of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850. (ANI)