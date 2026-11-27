The offering was carried out under the ticker symbol“FGAP26” through the issuance of 391,004,247 Energy and Infrastructure Investment Trust Certificates (“CBFEs”) at a price of Ps. 20.00 per certificate, for a total amount of Ps. 7,820.1 million. The offering included participation from Pension Fund Administrators (“Afores”) and the general investing public.

The proceeds from the offering will be used to subscribe for shares representing the capital stock of the concession-holding companies for the twelve Mexican airports, as well as to cover issuance expenses. Once these expenses have been deducted, FIBRA GAP will make the corresponding capital contributions, acquiring a 3.98% equity stake in each of these companies. These funds will help finance the investments committed for 2027 under the 2025–2029 Master Development Program.

With this issuance, GAP diversifies its sources of financing and strengthens its capacity to continue executing its investment program, which is focused on the expansion and modernization of airport infrastructure in Mexico.

For all matters related to FIBRA GAP, please contact Gisela Murillo via email at ....

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.