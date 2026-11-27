MENAFN - UkrinForm) The partisan movement ATESH reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to an agent of the movement, the command of Russia's Vostok Group of Forces is putting intense pressure on the leadership of the 5th and 36th Combined Arms Armies, demanding that they improve the situation on the ground at any cost to bring actual developments into line with reports previously submitted to higher command. The commanders of these armies, in turn, are putting pressure on the leadership of their motorized rifle divisions (the 127th, 37th and 64th).

According to those reports, Russian units should already have reached the outskirts of Novomykolaivka in the Zaporizhzhia region and Pokrovske in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In reality, however, they are still more than 30 kilometers from Novomykolaivka and over 20 kilometers from Pokrovske.

An agent from the headquarters of the Vostok Group of Forces described the situation as follows:

"Those at the top are demanding that the gap between the reports and the actual map be closed immediately. The armies are now taking their frustration out on division and brigade commanders. They have been openly warned: if there is no progress in the coming weeks, your platoon and company commanders will be sent on assault missions themselves, while severe personnel decisions will be taken regarding brigade commanders."

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