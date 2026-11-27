TSX Leaps To End Week
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index soared to end the session on Friday, lifted by mining stocks on stronger gold and copper prices, while gains in technology and heavily weighted financial sector also supported the benchmark.
The TSX popped 412.99 points, or 1.2%, to end the week at 34,839.87. On the week, the index surged 1,650 points, or 4.97%.
The Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged at 70.19 cents U.S.
Tech stocks gained with e-commerce firm Shopify jumping $9.41, or 4.9%, to $202.90.
In gold, Seabridge Gold bounced $2.85, or 10.3%, to $30.54, while Americas Gold & Silver gained 28 cents, or 9.8%, to $3.14.
In materials, Endeavour Silver forged ahead 81 cents, or 9%, to $9.70, while AbraSilver sprinted 86 cents, or 9.3%, to 10%
Consumer staples faltered, with Alimentation Couche-Tard sliding $1.46, or 1.7%, to $85.48, while those for Empire Company docked 82 cents, or 1.6%, to $51.42.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 16.58 points, or 2.3%, to 737.25 for a gain on the week of 49.16 points, or 7.1%.
All but one of the 12 subgroups gained ground Friday, with gold soaring 5.4%, materials up 4.6%, and information technology better by 2.5%.
Only consumer staples was negative, off 1%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities rose on Friday as investors wrapped up a turbulent, holiday-shortened trading week.
The Dow Jones Industrials bounced 591.99 points, or 1.2%, to 50,774.94
The S&P 500 gained 114.71 points, or 1.6%, to 7,297.49
The tech-heavy NASDAQ barreled ahead 543.7 points, or 2.3%, to 24,129.50.
Equity markets closed at 1 p.m. ET. Friday.
The major U.S. stock benchmarks were headed for strong weekly gains. The Dow and S&P 500 were both up more than 5%.
The former notched its biggest weekly advance since October 2022, while the latter posted its best week since April 2025. The NASDAQ has surged more than 6%, scoring its largest weekly gain since April of this year.
Technology stocks supported the bounce.“Magnificent Seven” members Meta Platforms and Amazon popped more than 3% and about 4%, respectively, while chipmaker Broadcom increased almost 4%. Shares of artificial intelligence lab Anthropic added nearly 11%.
The major U.S. stock benchmarks were headed for strong weekly gains. Entering Friday's session, the Dow was up 5%, on pace for its biggest weekly advance since April 2025. The S&P 500 climbed 4.6% in that time, while the NASDAQ has surged 5%.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury eked back, raising yields to 4.94% from 4.87% Thursday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices skidded 91 cents to $82.77 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices advanced $106.90 to $3,642.70 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index soared to end the session on Friday, lifted by mining stocks on stronger gold and copper prices, while gains in technology and heavily weighted financial sector also supported the benchmark.
The TSX popped 412.99 points, or 1.2%, to end the week at 34,839.87. On the week, the index surged 1,650 points, or 4.97%.
The Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged at 70.19 cents U.S.
Tech stocks gained with e-commerce firm Shopify jumping $9.41, or 4.9%, to $202.90.
In gold, Seabridge Gold bounced $2.85, or 10.3%, to $30.54, while Americas Gold & Silver gained 28 cents, or 9.8%, to $3.14.
In materials, Endeavour Silver forged ahead 81 cents, or 9%, to $9.70, while AbraSilver sprinted 86 cents, or 9.3%, to 10%
Consumer staples faltered, with Alimentation Couche-Tard sliding $1.46, or 1.7%, to $85.48, while those for Empire Company docked 82 cents, or 1.6%, to $51.42.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 16.58 points, or 2.3%, to 737.25 for a gain on the week of 49.16 points, or 7.1%.
All but one of the 12 subgroups gained ground Friday, with gold soaring 5.4%, materials up 4.6%, and information technology better by 2.5%.
Only consumer staples was negative, off 1%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities rose on Friday as investors wrapped up a turbulent, holiday-shortened trading week.
The Dow Jones Industrials bounced 591.99 points, or 1.2%, to 50,774.94
The S&P 500 gained 114.71 points, or 1.6%, to 7,297.49
The tech-heavy NASDAQ barreled ahead 543.7 points, or 2.3%, to 24,129.50.
Equity markets closed at 1 p.m. ET. Friday.
The major U.S. stock benchmarks were headed for strong weekly gains. The Dow and S&P 500 were both up more than 5%.
The former notched its biggest weekly advance since October 2022, while the latter posted its best week since April 2025. The NASDAQ has surged more than 6%, scoring its largest weekly gain since April of this year.
Technology stocks supported the bounce.“Magnificent Seven” members Meta Platforms and Amazon popped more than 3% and about 4%, respectively, while chipmaker Broadcom increased almost 4%. Shares of artificial intelligence lab Anthropic added nearly 11%.
The major U.S. stock benchmarks were headed for strong weekly gains. Entering Friday's session, the Dow was up 5%, on pace for its biggest weekly advance since April 2025. The S&P 500 climbed 4.6% in that time, while the NASDAQ has surged 5%.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury eked back, raising yields to 4.94% from 4.87% Thursday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices skidded 91 cents to $82.77 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices advanced $106.90 to $3,642.70 U.S. an ounce.
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