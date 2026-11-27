MENAFN - Asia Times) Bangladeshi garment workers continued protesting this week after rejecting a government-approved minimum-wage increase they contend is inadequate to meet the soaring cost of living, with police attacking demonstrators with“less lethal” weapons to disperse them.

The latest demonstrations in Gazipur – a major garment manufacturing hub in the country of 178 million people – came a day after a government-appointed panel approved a 36% increase in the monthly minimum wage, from Tk12,500 to Tk17,000, or $100 to $138. Workers have been demanding Tk30,000, or roughly $240 per month.

“Let me be clear: Garment workers are not asking for luxury; they are demanding the right to live with dignity,” Sultana Begum, president of the Green Bangla Garments Workers Federation, said earlier in November, the second month of major demonstrations.

On Thursday, police said they deployed tear gas and sound grenades after protesters blocked the Dhaka-Tangail Highway.

Garment worker Nazul Islam explained why he and other demonstrators moved to block the major roadway.

“Our factory declared a holiday,” he told Prothom Alo.“After that, everyone was returning home along the highway. At that time, several people armed with sticks attacked us. We then took up positions on the highway and blocked it.”