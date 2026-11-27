(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint Partners”) today announced the 2026 annual reinvested capital gains distribution estimates for its ETFs and ETF Series securities. Ninepoint HighShares and CoreShares ETFs that are structured as classes of mutual fund corporations are reported on separately in the 2026 tax estimates letter on ninepoint.com. All estimates in this document do not incorporate forward looking information and are based on the accounting data as of October 15, 2026. Only ETFs and ETF Series securities launched on or before October 15, 2026 are included in this release. Due to the market conditions, the actual year-end allocable amount may differ from these estimates and the difference could be material. The information included in this letter is for reference purposes only. Please reconcile all information against your official client statements. This is not intended to be a statement for official tax reporting purposes or any form of tax advice. Ninepoint Partners expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts on or about December 22, 2026. The record date for the distributions is December 31, 2026. The annual capital gain distribution will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETF Series securities and do not include any cash distribution amounts for December 2026. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding before the distribution. The actual taxable amounts and tax characteristics of the distributions for 2026 will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2027. Please note these estimates do not include the regular monthly cash distribution amounts, which will be announced in a separate press release. The per-unit estimated capital gains distributions are detailed below:

Ninepoint ETF Series Ticker Estimated Notional Capital Gain Distribution per unit CUSIP Ninepoint Balanced+ Fund NBAL $0.703661 65443K103 Ninepoint Crypto and AI Leaders ETF

TKN $4.240062 65445B101

TKN.U US$2.988905 Ninepoint Energy Fund

NNRG $14.533889 65443T203 NNRG.U US$10.245229 65443T302 Ninepoint Energy Income Fund NRGI $0.000000 65444A104 Ninepoint American Growth Fund NAGF $0.000000 654443100 Ninepoint Cash Management Fund NSAV $0.000000 65443X105 Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund NACO $0.000000 65443Q100 Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund NBND $0.000000 65443H100 Ninepoint Target Income Fund TIF $0.000000 65446C108 Ninepoint Global Select Fund GBSL $0.000000 65443F104 Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund GBUL $0.000000 65444K102 Ninepoint Gold & Precious Minerals Fund GLDE $0.000000 65443Y301 Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund INFR $0.000000 65443G102 Ninepoint Mining Evolution Fund NMNG $0.000000 65444R107 Ninepoint Silver Bullion Fund SBUL $0.000000 65444H109





Ninepoint ETFs Ticker Estimated Notional Capital Gain Distribution per unit CUSIP Ninepoint Intel HighShares ETF INHI $0.659609 65445J104 Ninepoint Enhanced Aerospace and Defense Highshares ETF EDHI $0.000000 65444X104 Ninepoint Alphabet HighShares ETF GOHI $0.000000 65445W105 Ninepoint NVIDIA HighShares ETF NVHI $0.000000 65445V107 Ninepoint Palantir HighShares ETF PLHI $0.000000 65446M106 Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF SXHI $0.000000 65446J103 Ninepoint Tesla HighShares ETF TSHI $0.000000 65446T101 Ninepoint Enhanced U.S. Equity HighShares ETF USHI $0.000000 653957100



About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ....

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the“Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

Please note that distribution factors (breakdown between income, capital gains and return of capital) can only be calculated when a fund has reached its year-end. Distribution information should not be relied upon for income tax reporting purposes as this is only a component of total distributions for the year. For accurate distribution amounts for the purpose of filing an income tax return, please refer to the appropriate T3 slips for that particular taxation year. Please refer to the prospectus of the Fund for details of the Fund's distribution policy.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the Fund are greater than the performance of the Fund, then an investor's original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid. An investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If an investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, then capital gains tax will have to be paid on the amount below zero.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

T: 416-943-6707

TF: 866-299-9906

...