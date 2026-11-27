Christmas market

Free outdoor fair on Dec 19–20 at 80 Birmingham St brings families, local vendors, seniors and community leaders together. Vendor booths are open now.

- CEO, Dreammedia Agency

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Santa Comes to the Historic Bell Building as Christmas Fair Season 5 Turns an Etobicoke Landmark into the Community's Holiday Hub

Free two-day outdoor festival on December 19–20, 2026 brings together families, local vendors, seniors, community groups and civic leaders at 80 Birmingham Street. Vendor booths are now open.

TORONTO, ON, November 27, 2026 – Something big is coming to Etobicoke this December. For the first time, Christmas Fair, now in its fifth season, will take over the Historic Bell Building Courtyard at 80 Birmingham Street on Saturday and Sunday, December 19–20, 2026, from 10 am to 7 pm. Entry is free, with registration at christmasfair.

Presented by Dream Media Agency with Cocktail International, the outdoor fair turns a 100-year-old landmark into a two-day gathering place for the whole neighbourhood. Santa and his Elf arrive at 1 pm both days. Local vendors fill the courtyard with last-minute Christmas shopping, and families, seniors, community groups and local leaders come together in one place, snow or shine.

The building has always been about bringing people together. In 1926, Bell Telephone operators here connected about 13,000 calls a day. A century later, it will connect a community again.

A free family day out, both days

Christmas Fair is free to attend and built around children. Highlights include:

.Santa and his Elf arrive at 1 pm and stay until 6 pm on both days

.Free gifts for children, while quantities last

.A free family photo with Santa

.Free face painting

.A magic show at 5 pm

.The Great Christmas Scavenger Hunt, new this year: children scan QR codes hidden around the courtyard, follow the hints and collect a prize at the end

.A best selfie contest for families

The fair runs outdoors in the enclosed courtyard, snow or shine, so families should dress for the weather. Parking nearby is limited, and visitors are encouraged to walk, carpool or take transit.

Vendor booths are open now

Christmas Fair has hosted more than 200 vendors over its past four seasons, and Season 5 is now inviting food and non-food vendors to join.

Booths are limited. Vendors can apply on the Vendor tab at christmasfair.

Bigger than a market: a community coming together

Over four seasons, Christmas Fair has welcomed hundreds of families each year, handed out more than 1,000 free gifts from Santa, and shared Christmas cheer with seniors' homes and with organizations supporting people with disabilities.

Season 5 widens that circle. Local community associations and seniors' homes have been invited to join the celebration. Elected officials at every level have been invited to meet residents at 5 pm, and media are welcome to film, photograph and interview on site.

"We wanted to give Etobicoke a Christmas tradition that belongs to everyone. No ticket price, no barrier, just neighbours together in a place with a hundred years of history. Families get a magical day with Santa, local businesses get a real stage, and the whole community gets to see what we can do when we show up for each other."

- CEO, Dream Media Agency

At a glance

EventChristmas Fair Season 5

DatesSaturday and Sunday, December 19–20, 2026

Hours10 am – 7 pm (Santa 1 pm – 6 pm, magic show 5 pm)

VenueHistoric Bell Building Courtyard, 80 Birmingham St, Etobicoke, ON M8V 3W6

FormatOutdoor, enclosed courtyard, snow or shine

AdmissionFree; register at christmasfair

About Dreammedia Agency:

Dream Media Agency is the media and marketing arm of Cocktail International. Having marketed more than 150 events across Canada runs Dream Media Radio, a 24/7 online station.

About Bell Building:

The Historic Bell Building at 80 Birmingham Street was built in 1926 as Bell Telephone's New Toronto central office. The restored heritage building keeps its original architecture, furniture and Bell artifacts. Its Bell Garden Courtyard, completed in 2022, is a cobblestone event space of about 9,500 sq ft with mature trees and a waterfall garden.

Media contact

Dream Media Agency...cy; christmasfair

Syed Sumair Alam

Cocktail International Corp.

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Santa is coming to Toronto/ Etobicoke.

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Free Christmas Fair Season 5 Brings Santa to Etobicoke's Historic Bell Building News Provided By Cocktail International Corp. November 27, 2026, 23:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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