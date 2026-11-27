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Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate

Filmed in Key West, the supernatural horror-comedy brings real pirates, haunted locations and Florida folklore to life. Now available to rent or buy.

- Emily ZercherKEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The independent supernatural horror-comedy 'Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate ' is now available to rent and purchase on Amazon Prime Video.Written and directed by Tony Armer and produced in partnership with iHorror, the film combines supernatural horror, comedy, pirate mythology and the haunted history of the Florida Keys.Described by Armer as 'Pirates of the Caribbean' meets 'Shaun of the Dead', the film offers a comedic supernatural adventure set against the backdrop of one of America's most famously haunted destinations.The story follows Mary, a Key West waitress whose life is turned upside down when cursed pirate coins awaken the spirit of notorious pirate Anne Bonny. With the help of an unsuspecting tourist and a local ghost tour operator, Mary must confront a centuries-old curse before it consumes the island.The film stars Gina Vitori, Melissa Chick, Jeremy King, Chad Newman, Kitty Clements and Jessica T. Deveraux.'Inspired by Real Pirates and Haunted History'Filmed entirely on location in Key West, Florida, the production draws inspiration from historical figures, including pirates Anne Bonny and Mary Read, as well as local ghost stories and paranormal legends.Filming locations include the Fort East Martello Museum, home of the infamous Robert the Doll, the Alex Vega Key West Firehouse Museum and the Key West Shipwreck Treasure Museum.By incorporating authentic locations and local folklore, the filmmakers bring Key West's distinctive culture and supernatural history to the screen.A Sequel Is Already in DevelopmentThe filmmakers are expanding the supernatural pirate adventure with a sequel titled *Key of Bones: Curse of Black Caesar*. Location scouting and casting are underway, with the next installment drawing inspiration from another legendary pirate associated with the Florida Keys.'Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate' has a runtime of 91 minutes and is now available on Amazon Prime Video for $4.99 to rent or $14.99 to purchase.**Watch Now on Amazon Prime Video.**About iHorroriHorror is an independently owned horror entertainment media company covering genre films, television, gaming, paranormal stories and independent cinema. In addition to its editorial and entertainment coverage, iHorror supports independent filmmaking through production and promotional partnerships.For more information, visit .

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iHorror

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'Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate' Now Available on Amazon Prime Video News Provided By iHorror November 27, 2026, 22:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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