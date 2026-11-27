The website presents the story, ventures, and selected work of the founder of Avela Global, Go-Dome, and Ideas Made Real.

- Gary YoungHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gary Young, the entrepreneur behind Avela Global, today announced the launch of his official website, thegaryyoung, a home for his story, his companies and the lessons from more than 40 years of building businesses.The site brings together the story of a career that runs from a boutique advertising agency in the United States to factory floors across Asia, to an invented planetarium and a new generation of founders in the Gulf. It is organised around four sections: the story, the ventures, selected work and a way to connect.A career in four chaptersThe site tells the Gary Young entrepreneur story in four chapters. The first covers the advertising years from 1984, when Gary founded Vela Productions and later Ad Lib. The second covers the move into China and international sourcing in the early 2000s. The third covers his work as an inventor, and the fourth covers his focus on mentoring founders in the Gulf, which began with the opening of Avela's Dubai operation in 2025.Three ventures, one mindsetThe Gary Young business portfolio has three parts:1) Avela Global: global sourcing and product development, with bases in Houston, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, Phnom Penh, India and Dubai. Gary Young Avela Global covers consulting, product development, sourcing, supply chain and quality control.2) Go-Dome: portable inflatable planetariums and mirror-projection systems. Gary Young Go-Dome includes a patented walk-in door of his own invention that lets visitors, including wheelchair users, enter upright.3) Ideas Made Real: a GCC entrepreneur accelerator that takes young founders from application to working prototype to a live showcase in Dubai. Gary Young Ideas Made Real was created with Avela Global, Vistage UAE, Strategise and TPG Media.The three Gary Young business ventures look different on the surface, but the site explains that they share one approach: understand the idea properly, build the relationships it needs and execute until the thing exists.Proof, not promisesThe site's selected-work section presents three stories from real execution: the walk-in door, the journey from application to prototype at Ideas Made Real, and the China pivot that turned an advertising company into a sourcing business. It also links to press coverage, including a TPG Media feature titled "Gary Young: Turning Global Ideas Into Reality", and notes his talk on how AI can make teams more agile at the CXO 2.0 Conference in Dubai in 2025.Who the site is forThe website is written for potential partners, collaborators, founders and event organisers who want to understand how Gary Young companies work and how an idea moves from sketch to shipped product. Visitors can explore the story, review the ventures and start a conversation through the contact page.About Gary YoungGary Young is an entrepreneur and inventor, and the founder of Avela Global. Beginning in boutique advertising, his work has grown into international sourcing and product development, the Go-Dome portable planetarium (the work of a Gary Young inventor) and the Ideas Made Real programme for young GCC founders. He graduated from Kent State University in 1980.

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Entrepreneur Gary Young Launches Official Website Sharing Four Decades of Business, Invention and Mentorship News Provided By PR Agency November 27, 2026, 22:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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