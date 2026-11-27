- Bernardeane Horton Moton, Chief Executive Officer

STATESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Historic Statesville Funeral Home marks over a century of compassionate care for Iredell County families.

Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary, Inc., a trusted funeral home in Statesville, NC, proudly celebrates 104 years of continuous family-owned operation, marking a milestone that few businesses in the region can claim. Since its founding in 1922, the mortuary has remained dedicated to serving families throughout Statesville, Iredell County, and surrounding communities with dignity, respect, and compassionate care during their most difficult moments.

The story of Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary began over a century ago in a modest three-room storefront on Garfield Street in Statesville, North Carolina. From those humble beginnings, the business grew steadily through the decades, earning the trust of generations of local families. Today, the mortuary operates from its established location at 603 South Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677, where it continues to provide full-service funeral care to the community.

Throughout its 104-year history, the mortuary has achieved several significant milestones that reflect its commitment to honoring families and preserving memories. In August 1991, the establishment dedicated the Mary B. Bigham Memorial Chapel, creating a sacred space for families to gather and celebrate the lives of their loved ones. This addition represented the mortuary's ongoing investment in providing meaningful and dignified services.

Beyond funeral services, Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary has maintained deep roots in the Statesville community through various outreach initiatives. The mortuary hosts annual memorial services that bring families together to remember and honor those who have passed. Additionally, educational scholarship programs established by the organization demonstrate a commitment to investing in the future of young people in the community.

The longevity of Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary speaks to the enduring relationships built with families across multiple generations. Many families in Iredell County and surrounding areas have entrusted the mortuary with caring for their loved ones for decades, creating bonds that extend far beyond a single service. This multigenerational trust represents the foundation upon which the business has thrived for over a century.

As the funeral home in Statesville, NC looks toward the future, the leadership remains focused on maintaining the traditions of excellence and compassion that have defined the organization since 1922. The family-owned nature of the business ensures that personal attention and genuine care remain at the heart of every interaction with grieving families.

For more information about services and the mortuary's century-long legacy, visit

Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary, Inc. is a family-owned and operated funeral home serving Statesville, Iredell County, and surrounding North Carolina communities since 1922. Located at 603 South Center Street in Statesville, the mortuary provides full-service funeral care with a commitment to helping families honor and remember loved ones with dignity and respect. The establishment is home to the Mary B. Bigham Memorial Chapel and supports the community through annual memorial services and educational scholarship programs.



Bernardeane Horton Moton

Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary

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Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary Celebrates 104 Years of Family-Owned Funeral Service News Provided By Local Business Press November 27, 2026, 22:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Human Rights



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