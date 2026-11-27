MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Daily News Hungary, citing the Hungarian outlet Magyar Hang, according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, the National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing (NDGAP) removed the relevant record from its system.

Magyar Hang said it had contacted several ministries seeking an explanation for the decision and received a response from Hungary's Ministry of the Interior. The ministry said that the Constitution Protection Office could initiate a separate entry and residence ban, as well as its revocation, if the threat to national security no longer existed. Such a decision requires an opinion from the Information Office. If the relevant circumstances have changed significantly, the immigration authority may lift the ban or shorten its duration.

On November 18, the NDGAP issued a statement on the Brovdi case. It said that the three-year entry and residence ban imposed on a Ukrainian citizen had been lifted and the corresponding alert removed from the immigration register.

Magyar Hang noted that the decision had been made before Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Zakarpattia on November 24.

Brovdi is a military commander of Hungarian descent and holds the highest military rank among ethnic Hungarians serving in Ukraine's Defense Forces, the outlet noted.

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As Ukrinform reported, on August 28, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced that the Hungarian government had banned a Ukrainian commander from entering the country in response to attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

At the time, he said the commander would be barred from entering both Hungary and the entire Schengen Area.

Brovdi strongly reacted to the announcement, telling Szijjártó that the government of then-Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had been protecting not Hungary's sovereignty,“but its own dirty pockets, filled with cheap, sanctioned raw materials. By buying them, you are helping multiply the blood money that comes back in the form of missiles and Shahed drones raining down on Ukraine's peaceful cities.”

Photo: com/Brovdi