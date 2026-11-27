MENAFN - Asia Times) A potential US-North Korea summit was one of the most closely watched prospects at the APEC summit in China. Although hopes for such a meeting were dashed by Pyongyang's refusal to engage, the possibility of renewed dialogue remains alive. On November 24, US President Donald Trump reopened that possibility by suggesting that his exchange of letters with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could resume at any time.

Why, despite Washington's repeated willingness to engage, has Pyongyang refused to return to the negotiating table? The answer lies in North Korea's choice of“inreach” – consolidating ties within its own camp with the backing of China and Russia – over“outreach” to broaden its engagement with the international community.

Another obstacle to renewed US-North Korea talks has been the rivalry among the major powers, evident in recent summit diplomacy involving the United States, China and Russia.

While Washington was preoccupied with the struggle for global dominance and Moscow with defending its sphere of influence, Beijing focused on protecting its economic interests, particularly trade. The North Korean nuclear issue consequently slipped down the list of priorities, with no meaningful progress toward renewed dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.

Ultimately, these competing interests among the major powers have created a strategic environment in which North Korea can secure substantial benefits without improving relations with the United States.

North Korea's foreign policy has never been oriented toward reform and opening up. Instead, guided by its Juche doctrine of self-reliance and the overriding imperative of regime survival, Pyongyang has repeatedly adjusted the scope of its diplomacy, alternating between outreach and inreach.

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Although inreach has been the dominant approach, North Korea occasionally pursued outreach around the end of the Cold War to ensure regime survival and seek new economic opportunities. Examples include the adoption of a joint venture law to attract Western capital and the establishment of diplomatic relations with major European countries. The culmination of this approach was the Kaesong Industrial Complex, a symbol of inter-Korean economic cooperation until its closure in 2016.

North Korea also pursued dialogue and negotiations with South Korea and the United States after Kim Jong Un came to power. These efforts ultimately came to nothing following the failed Hanoi summit and the subsequent breakdown of the September 19 inter-Korean military agreement. Pyongyang then made a sharp turn toward inreach, devoting its resources to advancing its nuclear and missile capabilities while strengthening strategic cooperation with China and Russia.

Behind this shift lies a structural change in the international order: the increasingly entrenched rivalry among Washington, Beijing and Moscow. With the outbreak of wars in Ukraine and Iran, Pyongyang exploited the geopolitical turmoil to pursue a strategy of“bandwagoning” with China and Russia. The substantial wartime gains and economic and military benefits secured through its deployment of some 14,000 troops to Russia have significantly diminished its incentive to pursue a“grand bargain” with the second Trump administration.

Historically, two factors have driven North Korea to pursue outreach: the need to overcome severe domestic economic hardship and the desire to escape international sanctions and isolation.

Today, however, Pyongyang finds itself in a markedly different strategic environment. Closer ties with Russia have opened up new economic and military opportunities, while China's and Russia's blatant departures from the UN sanctions regime have substantially undermined its effectiveness. North Korea can now secure through inreach much of what it previously sought to achieve through outreach.

Even so, as long as US and UN sanctions remain in place, North Korea will continue to face considerable constraints on its economic development and regime stability. Its leadership is likely well aware of these limitations. The possibility of renewed US-North Korea talks has therefore not disappeared entirely, but strategic incentives would have to be created for Pyongyang to pursue outreach once again.

What, then, would it take to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table? A key diplomatic prerequisite is an improvement in US-China relations. As long as Beijing prioritizes solidarity with North Korea and Russia in its confrontation with Washington, Pyongyang is unlikely to seek talks with the United States on its own. Only when Washington and Beijing ease their intense confrontation and restore strategic communication can North Korea begin to alleviate its security concerns and broaden its external engagement.

The APEC summit opened the door to an easing of US-China tensions, but that alone will not be enough. If Beijing continues to shield Pyongyang unconditionally, it risks undermining the recently established momentum toward better relations with Washington.

China's policy toward North Korea, particularly the extent of its economic cooperation, is equally critical. If Beijing disregards UN Security Council sanctions and proceeds with large-scale economic assistance, Pyongyang will have greater incentives to consolidate its alignment with China and Russia than to negotiate with the United States. Encouraging North Korea to look beyond that alignment will therefore require a more responsible approach from Beijing. Trump's explicit remark that the prospects for a US-North Korea summit depend on Chinese President Xi Jinping reflects the same understanding.

Restoring inter-Korean relations could also serve as a catalyst for renewed US-North Korea dialogue. Although Pyongyang remains entrenched in its doctrine of two hostile states and seeks to sever ties with South Korea, inter-Korean dialogue could resume unexpectedly, generating fresh momentum for talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

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The events of 2017 and 2018 offer a case in point. After tensions on the Korean Peninsula reached their peak in 2017, South Korea used the PyeongChang Winter Olympics to open a channel of dialogue with Pyongyang, helping pave the way for the US-North Korea summit in Singapore. If Seoul demonstrates a firm and consistent commitment to the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, combining principle with flexibility, it may still create openings for change despite Pyongyang's rigid stance.

Ultimately, the success of US-North Korea dialogue depends on Pyongyang's strategic choices. But neighboring countries have a responsibility to shape the diplomatic environment and conditions that can encourage such a decision. South Korea and China, in particular, should take the lead in shaping a diplomatic environment that enables North Korea to move beyond the confines of its alignment with China and Russia and engage with the wider international community.

The real starting point for renewed US-North Korea dialogue lies not merely in seeking another summit, but in creating the structural incentives and political rationale that would make outreach a compelling strategic choice for Pyongyang itself. Only when the strategic benefits of engaging with the wider world outweigh those of consolidating ties within its own camp will a genuine opening for renewed US-North Korea talks emerge.

Lee Min-Yong is a visiting professor in the School of Global Service at Sookmyung Women's University in Seoul and a former adviser for foreign affairs and national security to the Presidential Office of the Republic of Korea.

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