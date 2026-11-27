MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA), doing business as MMA.INC, today advised that on November 25, 2026 it received a letter from NYSE Regulation notifying the Company that it is below compliance with the continued listing standard in Section 1003(a)(i) of the NYSE American Company Guide, which requires stockholders' equity of US$2.0 million or more where a company has reported losses in two of its three most recent fiscal years. The notification relates to the stockholders' equity position reported in the Company's audited financial statements as at June 30, 2026. Release of this information is required by Sections 402(g) and 1009(j) of the Company Guide.

The Company is now subject to the procedures and requirements of Section 1009 of the Company Guide. The Company intends to submit a plan to NYSE American by December 25, 2026, setting out the actions it has taken or will take to regain compliance with the continued listing standards by May 25, 2028. If NYSE American accepts the plan, the Company will be subject to periodic review, including quarterly monitoring for compliance with the plan. If the plan is not accepted, or if the Company is not in compliance by May 25, 2028 or does not make progress consistent with the plan, NYSE American may initiate delisting proceedings.

Following the June 30, 2026 financial year end, the Company completed a US$4 million ordinary share equity capital raising at US$1.00 per share in August 2026. As announced on September 29, 2026, completed cost reduction actions increased the Company's estimated total annualized cash operating cost reductions to over US$2.51 million, including over US$800,000 of additional annualized reductions implemented between July 1 and September 28, 2026.

The Company's ordinary shares continue to trade on NYSE American. The notification has no effect on the Company's business or operations, or on its reporting obligations under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as added by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's intention to submit a compliance plan and its initiatives to strengthen its balance sheet. There can be no assurance that any plan submitted will be accepted, or that the Company will regain compliance within the plan period or at all. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to implement its compliance initiatives, continued operating losses and funding requirements, and the risk that estimated annualized cost reductions are not sustained or are offset by other expenditures. Additional risks are described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

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