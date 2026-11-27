CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalist Inc. ( TSX-V: VITA.V; OTCQB: VTLSF Vitalist” or the“ Company”), a wearable technology company and developer of the VitalOSTM operating system, announces that it has received a 30-day extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ TSXV”) to extend the closing date of its previously announced concurrent non-brokered private placements (collectively, the“ Offerings”), first announced on October 13, 2026, from November 27, 2026, to December 27, 2026.

The Offerings consist of: (i) a non-brokered equity private placement of up to 5,882,352 units at a price of C$0.85 per unit for gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000, with each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at C$1.00 per share for 24 months; and (ii) a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 bearing interest at 12% per annum (paid-in-kind), maturing three years from issuance, with principal convertible at an 80% discount to the offering price of a qualified U.S. public offering (or 10-day VWAP at maturity), subject to a minimum TSXV price floor of C$0.68 and a maximum conversion price cap of C$1.20 per share.

Further to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2026, the terms of the convertible debentures were updated to include the C$1.20 maximum conversion price cap and to remove the Company's forced conversion option. All other material terms and conditions of the Offerings remain unchanged from those disclosed in the October 13, 2026 news release, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

The extension provides additional time for the Company to complete the Offerings with subscribers that have expressed interest. Closing of the Offerings remains subject to customary conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and final acceptance of the TSXV. The securities issued at each closing of the Offerings will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from their respective dates of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 45-102 – Resale of Securities, and any applicable TSXV hold period. Common shares issued on exercise of the warrants or conversion of debenture principal will be subject to applicable resale restrictions, including any remaining portion of the hold period applicable to the original security. Common shares issued in payment of accrued interest will be subject to the resale restrictions applicable at the time of that issuance. Securities issued in the United States or to U.S. persons, will constitute“restricted securities” within the meaning of Rule 144 under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act”), and will be subject to applicable U.S. resale restrictions. Expiry of the Canadian hold period does not remove applicable U.S. resale restrictions.

Reebok Kinetic, Powered by VitalOS, Now Available in Canada and the United States

Vitalist is pleased to announce that the Reebok Kinetic smartwatch, powered by VitalOS, is now available to consumers in Canada and the United States. The Reebok Kinetic is designed and developed by Vitalist under its multi-year licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group and is the first commercial device built on the Company's proprietary operating system.

VitalOSTM is a wearable operating system developed in partnership with MicroEJ, using MicroEJ's virtualization technology. It is designed to address a long-standing trade-off in the smartwatch category between battery life and the ability to run third-party applications. Key characteristics include:



Battery efficiency: VitalOS currently delivers +5 days of battery life on a single charge while supporting third-party applications.

Updatable over time: new features and algorithm improvements can be delivered from the user's phone to the watch, allowing devices to improve after purchase. Third-party app support: Reebok Kinetic ships with Facer pre-installed, giving users access to a large library of customizable watch faces.



“Bringing the Reebok Kinetic to market in Canada and the United States is an important milestone for Vitalist,” said Kalvie Legat, CEO of Vitalist.“It is the first time VitalOS is in consumers' hands at scale, and it gives us a platform to build on with our current and prospective partners looking for a flexible operating system for their wearables. We see this as the beginning of a new phase for the Company.”

About Vitalist Inc.

Vitalist Inc. is an innovative technology provider that helps brands build better products. Through VitalOSTM, brands create seamlessly connected devices and applications that adapt to each user. By uniting hardware and software with intelligent analytics, we're building an ecosystem of personalized solutions that enhance human potential.



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Investor Relations Contact

For further information about Vitalist Inc. please contact:

Kalvie Legat, CEO

Vitalist

+1 (403) 560-9635

...

Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

+1 (203) 972-9200

...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). In general, forward-looking statements refer to disclosure about future conditions, courses of action, and events. The use of any of the words“anticipates”,“believes”,“expects”,“intends”,“plans”,“will”,“would”,“potential”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the receipt of final TSXV acceptance of the Offerings; the terms, timing, size, and completion of the Offerings; the continued commercial availability, distribution, adoption, and future performance of the Reebok Kinetic smartwatch in Canada and the United States; the performance and capabilities of VitalOS, including anticipated improvements in battery life and the delivery of future software and algorithm updates; the ability of VitalOS to be deployed across additional devices, form factors, and brand partners;and Vitalist's expectations regarding future product development, market expansion, and strategic growth priorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by management, including, without limitation: the ability to complete the Offerings on the terms disclosed, within the extended timeline, or at all; the receipt of the final TSXV acceptance of the Offerings; continued consumer and retail demand for the Reebok Kinetic; the continuation of Vitalist's licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group and its technology partnership with MicroEJ; the ability of Vitalist and its partners to manufacture, distribute, and support its products; the continued availability of third-party services, including those provided by Facer; the successful execution of operational and market expansion strategies; and the continuation of general market and economic conditions. Although Vitalist believes that these assumptions are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Vitalist can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Offerings may not close on the terms announced, within the extended timeline, or at all; the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or TSXV acceptance; the risk that consumer demand for the Reebok Kinetic is lower than anticipated; the risk that anticipated improvements to VitalOS, including battery life, are delayed or not achieved; reliance on third-party licensors, manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; competition in the wearable technology market; supply chain disruptions; market volatility; business and economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Vitalist's public disclosure filings, including its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis available under Vitalist's profile on SEDAR+ at.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and represent management's expectations as of the date hereof. Vitalist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The securities offered under the Offerings have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.