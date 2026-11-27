MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Franklin Templeton is moving to deepen mainstream access to Hyperliquid after filing plans to add the platform's native token, HYPE, to its Franklin Crypto Index exchange-traded fund (ETF). In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission dated Nov. 25, the firm outlined that HYPE will be incorporated into the Franklin Crypto Index ETF on Dec. 1, following its inclusion in the ETF's benchmark.

The fund, which trades under the ticker EZPZ, currently includes Bitcoin (BTC ), Ether (ETH ), XRP, Solana (SOL ), Dogecoin (DOGE ), Cardano (ADA ), and Lumen (XLM). With HYPE joining the basket, investors seeking diversified exposure through a single listed product will gain another way to follow demand tied to Hyperliquid 's perpetual futures ecosystem.

Franklin Templeton's SEC filing says HYPE will be added to its Franklin Crypto Index ETF on Dec. 1 after benchmark inclusion. The EZPZ fund currently holds major large-cap assets including BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, ADA, and XLM. Hyperliquid's total value locked has risen to $7.3 billion from $4.13 billion in early January, according to DefiLlama. As of Nov. 27, Coinperps data shows HYPE-tracking US spot ETPs (21Shares, Bitwise, Grayscale) had roughly $266.5 million in combined assets under management. Hyperliquid uses trading-related revenue to support buybacks of HYPE, linking platform activity to token demand.

Key takeawaysA benchmark-driven token addition

Franklin Templeton's decision is structured around the ETF's benchmark mechanics. According to the SEC filing referenced in the report, HYPE's entry follows its inclusion in the index that determines which tokens qualify for the Franklin Crypto Index ETF. The practical effect is that the fund's exposure can evolve as the benchmark changes-without investors needing to track individual token listings across multiple products.

The filing also places HYPE in a broader context: an ETF that already provides diversified exposure to several of the most-followed crypto assets is now extending that approach to a protocol best known for decentralized perpetual futures trading.

Hyperliquid traction and token-linked economics

Hyperliquid is positioned as a layer-1 blockchain that hosts a decentralized exchange with a strong emphasis on perpetual futures. The report cites DefiLlama data indicating Hyperliquid's total value locked (TVL) has climbed to $7.3 billion, up from $4.13 billion at the start of January-suggesting accelerating capital commitment to the platform over the course of the year.

Alongside TVL growth, the protocol's revenue picture has strengthened. The report states Hyperliquid generated $80.3 million in revenue over the past 30 days, based on DefiLlama's figures. For HYPE holders, the key point is how the protocol links trading activity to token demand: the ecosystem uses a portion of trading fee revenue to buy back HYPE on the open market.

HYPE also has direct utility within the network. The report notes that the token can be used to pay network fees and is eligible for staking to earn rewards. In other words, HYPE is not just an accounting unit for exposure-its design is meant to tie it to both participation and incentive flows inside the Hyperliquid system.

More HYPE products, even as US access remains constrained

Franklin Templeton's ETF move arrives amid a broader trend: additional investment products offering exposure to HYPE have launched in the US. The report says three HYPE spot exchange-traded products (ETPs) have begun trading since May, with issuers including 21Shares, Bitwise, and Grayscale. Coinperps data cited in the report puts their combined assets under management at approximately $266.5 million as of Nov. 27.

These products allow US investors to gain exposure to the Hyperliquid ecosystem through regulated market access, without needing to hold HYPE directly. That matters for market access because HYPE and Hyperliquid's core derivatives activity sit within a space where compliance and distribution pathways can differ from how traditional ETFs and ETPs operate.

The report also points out that while Hyperliquid ranks among the largest venues for decentralized perpetual futures trading, its official interface remains restricted to US users. Perpetual futures are derivative contracts designed to let traders speculate on price movements without a fixed expiration date. The split-large trading activity on one side, limited US interface access on the other-highlights why listed exposure products can become particularly important for investors who want regulated access to market-linked exposure.

Regulatory discussions have surfaced in this context as well. The report references comments made in August by President Donald Trump stating that Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Michael Selig was working to bring Hyperliquid into the US in compliance with regulations.

Why the ETF addition matters for traders and long-term allocators

For investors, the ETF inclusion changes how HYPE exposure may be accessed and rebalanced. Instead of relying on broker support for direct token custody or decentralized trading routes, an ETF wrapper can simplify portfolio construction-especially for allocators who prefer standardized, diversified exposure across major crypto assets.

That said, the story doesn't remove uncertainty around broader US access for Hyperliquid itself. The report's emphasis on the still-restricted official interface underscores that operational access for decentralized trading and regulated investment access can evolve on different timelines. As a result, traders may still need to pay close attention to whether regulatory progress translates into expanded on-platform availability for US users.

Separately, investors watching Hyperliquid's token demand mechanics should focus on whether the link between fee generation, buybacks, and token incentives remains consistent as adoption grows. The report's reliance on recent DefiLlama metrics suggests momentum in both TVL and revenue, but the durability of those figures-especially across market cycles-will likely determine how strongly HYPE's economic model resonates over time.

Next, market participants should watch whether HYPE's benchmark inclusion triggers any operational changes inside the ETF's creation/redemption process around Dec. 1, and whether regulatory developments meaningfully alter Hyperliquid's US access restrictions. The interaction between growing listed-product availability and the pace of on-platform compliance will be the key variable for how quickly HYPE exposure broadens.

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