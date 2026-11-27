MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“” or the“”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQB: TSKFF) announces the retirement of Morris Prychidny. Morris Prychidny has been a director of Talisker since January 2020.

Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker stated,“On behalf of the Talisker board, management and employees I would like to sincerely thank Morris for his six years as Talisker chairman and board member. Joining Talisker just after the Bralorne acquisition, Morris has provided invaluable leadership and support as Talisker has progressed from our first drill hole as an explorer to becoming an active a gold producer. We wish Morris all the best in his retirement.”

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

+1 647 274 8975

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an historic high-grade gold mine near Hope, British Columbia, with significant exploration potential, and the Spences Bridge Project, where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, as well as several other early-stage Greenfields projects.