MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGo AI Network Inc. (CSE: GOGO) (OTC: GOGAF) (FSE: 4E9) (“GoGo” or the“”) announces that, further to its news release on November 16, 2026, it will consolidate the common shares of the Company (each, a“”) on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares (the“”). The Shares are expected to commence trading on a post-consolidation basis at the opening of the market on December 3, 2026. There is no name change or stock symbol change in connection with the Consolidation. The new CUSIP is 379973209 (ISIN: CA3799732092).

The Company currently has 113,819,555 Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, approximately 11,381,955 Shares, subject to adjustments for rounding, will be issued and outstanding. No fractional Shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation, and any fractional Share resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole Share.

Endeavor Trust Corporation will mail out a Letter of Transmittal to the shareholders of record on December 3, 2026, providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their Letter of Transmittal, to Endeavor in accordance with the instructions in the Letter of Transmittal.

Shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company or other intermediary are not required to take any action.

About GoGo AI Network Inc.

GoGo AI Network Inc. is an investment issuer focused on identifying, investing in, and supporting early-stage and growth-stage companies developing artificial intelligence, automation, and next-generation software technologies. The Company targets opportunities across multiple sectors and geographies and seeks to create long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, active portfolio support, and the strategic monetization of its investments over time. For more information, visit

On behalf of the Board of Directors of GoGo AI Network Inc.

Drew Zimmerman, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Phone: 604-602-0001

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets; reliance on key personnel; and changes in laws, regulations, and regulatory policies. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.