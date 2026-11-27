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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“ Yukon Metals” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce a fully subscribed and allocated non-brokered private placement (the“ Offering”) of up to 25,609,756 flow-through units of the Company (each, a“ FT Unit”) at a price of $0.205 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,250,000 (the“ Proceeds”).

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a“ Common Share”), to be issued as a“flow-through share” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the“ Tax Act”), and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a“ Warrant”), with each Warrant to be issued on a non-flow-through basis.

Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.30 for a period of two years following the closing date of the Offering. For the avoidance of doubt, neither the Warrants nor the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants will qualify as“flow-through shares” for purposes of the Tax Act.

The Company, pursuant to the provisions of the Tax Act, shall use an amount equal to the Proceeds to incur eligible“Canadian exploration expenses” that qualify as“flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures”, each as defined in the Tax Act (the“ Qualifying Expenditures”), on the Company's AZ copper project. The Company shall renounce the Qualifying Expenditures to subscribers of the FT Units effective on or before December 31, 2026.

The FT Units will be offered by way of private placement pursuant to available exemptions from the prospectus requirements under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees of up to 6% of the proceeds from subscribers introduced by eligible finders in cash and issue finder's warrants equal to up to 6% of the proceeds from subscribers introduced by eligible finders.

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 10, 2026, or on such other date as the Company may determine. Completion of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, inclusive of (if applicable) the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The FT Units described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer to acquire securities in any jurisdiction.

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold Corp.'s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial tungsten, gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management team across technical and finance disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. The Company's strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, its ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon Territory is an underexplored and minerally endowed district with a mining history dating back to the Klondike Gold Rush of 1898. With a progressive permitting regime, geopolitical stability and supportive government, it is well positioned to foster the next generation of mines. The Yukon is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold Corp.'s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP.

“Jim Coates”

Jim Coates, CEO

Email: ...

For additional information, please contact:

Lindsay Wilson

VP, Investor Relations & Communications

Email: ...

Phone: 1 (778) 996-2192

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information regarding the closing of the Offering, the timing of the closing of the Offering, the Offering being fully subscribed and allocated, the use of Proceeds, the payment of a finder's fee, the receipt of regulatory approvals and future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company. Wherever possible, words such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict” or“potential”, or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: uncertainties with respect to obtaining all regulatory approvals to complete the Offering, uncertainties of the global economy, market fluctuations, the use of Proceeds discussed above, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the Yukon having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information

Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.