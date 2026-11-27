AI Advantage Live 2026 | Hosted by Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

While shoppers hunt for deals, thousands are reserving a free seat at the AI Advantage LIVE virtual event to start the new year with AI that works for them.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Registrations for the free AI Advantage LIVE virtual event have passed 100,000, as Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi prepare for the one-day event on Saturday, December 12, 2026.-- A Free Event on the Biggest Shopping Weekend of the Year --Black Friday weekend is traditionally about spending, and AI tools and subscriptions are increasingly part of that list. Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi say the AI Advantage LIVE virtual event offers something different: a free day focused on getting real results from the AI people already have, rather than adding another purchase to the pile.Registrants so far include business owners, professionals, retirees, and people with a passion project they've been waiting to start. Many have already used AI, but say it hasn't yet given them the time or results they expected."People are realizing this isn't about buying the next shiny tool," said Dean Graziosi. "It's about finally making AI work for their life. Tony and I are blown away by how many people are saying yes to spending a Saturday with us to make next year different."-- What's Ahead on December 12 --At the AI Advantage LIVE virtual event, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi will be joined by Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education at AI Advantage, and entrepreneur Molly Mahoney, with a featured appearance from social media expert Kari Keating and a special message from leadership expert John C. Maxwell. Attendees will discover the three ingredients that successful people have always relied on, see real examples of ordinary people using AI to do extraordinary things, and leave with a clear answer to the question most people are stuck on: where to start.-- What Attendees Will Discover --At the AI Advantage LIVE virtual event, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi will be joined by Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education at AI Advantage, and entrepreneur Molly Mahoney. Over about five hours, attendees will:- Discover the three ingredients every successful person has relied on, long before AI existed- See why most people get little back from AI, and what the people getting results do differently- Watch how Igor Pogany and Molly Mahoney use AI in their own lives and businesses- Hear real stories of ordinary people using AI to do extraordinary thingsStart building the first piece of their own system, and leave knowing exactly what to do next-- Event Details --The AI Advantage LIVE virtual event takes place Saturday, December 12, 2026, beginning at 9AM PT and running approximately five hours. Attendance is free, and the event streams online so people can join from anywhere in the world. Registration is now open.-- Meet Your Hosts ---- About Tony Robbins --Tony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.-- About Dean Graziosi --Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, investor and co-founder of Mastermind and AI Advantage alongside Tony Robbins. For more than four decades Dean Graziosi has helped entrepreneurs in more than 150 countries turn their knowledge and experience into thriving businesses through his books, live events, online programs and community. He has founded, invested in or helped build more than 15 companies, and the frameworks and launches he has developed have generated more than $2 billion in sales.-- About Igor Pogany --Igor Pogany is one of the Heads of AI Education at AI Advantage and one of the most trusted voices in practical AI, known for making complex technology simple enough for anyone to use. Raised across multiple countries in Europe and fluent in three languages, Igor Pogany has spent his life breaking down unfamiliar systems into clear, simple steps. Since 2022 he has helped thousands of entrepreneurs and professionals use AI to get time back and get more done, and his teaching is woven throughout The AI Advantage by Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi.-- About Molly Mahoney --Molly Mahoney is one of the Heads of AI Education at AI Advantage, founder of The Prepared Performer and an entrepreneur, AI educator and digital marketing expert. A former theater performer with no business background, Molly Mahoney built a business that generated $2.2 million in a single year, starting on her own. Today she helps business owners use AI and modern marketing to grow their audiences, create content faster and build thriving businesses without ever losing their own voice.

Kari Keating

AI Advantage

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AI Advantage LIVE Registrations Climb Over Black Friday as Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi Prepare for December 12 News Provided By mastermind November 27, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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