New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The central government is confident of securing a two-thirds majority in the House for the clearance of the Delimitation Bill, sources said to ANI. Currently, the ratio of population in states is based on the proportion of seats in the 1971 census. The seat allocation and readjustment will be freezed until 2051. The government has planned to delink delimitation from the ongoing 2026 census. According to the sources, the govt plans to complete the process within a period of two years ahead of the 2029 elections.

According to the sources, "The Business Advisory Committee will meet on Monday morning at 10 am with all the parties to be consulted on the legislative business." "Voting is expected to be lengthy for the bills, 5- 6 hrs on December 1, 2026 in Lok Sabha." Sources added. The Union Cabinet cleared the Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday to increase women's reservation seats in Parliament and state legislatures through a delimitation bill that will increase Lok Sabha seats in every state by 50 per cent.

The Union Cabinet has also approved the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026 to implement the delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the legislature. The Centre is set to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, in the Special Session of Parliament beginning on November 30. In the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, the Centre has added a Special provision for reservation for women. Section 10 provides that there shall be an increase of fifty per cent in the number of seats allocated to each State and Union Territory in the Lok Sabha and the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of each State. If the bill is passed in both the Houses, then every state and union territory will receive a 50 per cent increase in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies. This will raise the seats of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850. (ANI)