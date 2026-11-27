New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani said that India must factor the growing space connection between China and Pakistan into its strategic calculus while accelerating its own military space programme. Speaking at the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) on 'Future of Warfare and India's Preparedness to Conduct Multi-Domain Operations (MDO)', CDS Gen Subramani noted that Islamabad is likely to gain access to Beijing's advanced space-based intelligence and navigation networks alongside indigenous efforts by its national space agency, SUPARCO.

"Yes, its space capability is improving with Chinese help. Also, SUPARCO, which is a Pakistani organisation, is working to develop its own capabilities. Now, we also have to take it for granted that it will be helped by Turkey as well. Whatever capabilities are available to the Chinese in terms of ISR, position, navigation, timing, etc., will be available to the Pakistanis, so we will have to factor that into our calculus. Their ISR, etc., will be better," he said.

He further emphasised that India is moving aggressively to strengthen its own orbital assets, led by the upcoming Phase-III of the Space-Based Surveillance (SBS-3) project. The SBS-3 aims to enhance India's strength and capability to a great extent.

"However, having factored that into our calculus, we have to look at enhancing our own capabilities. When Space-Based Surveillance Phase-III (SBS-3) comes in, it will enhance our capability to a great extent. Simultaneously, we are also working on methods to ensure that we are able to build as well as launch more satellites. We are working with our private sector entrepreneurs on this," he said.

General Subramani emphasised the need to speed up processes so that India not only matches but outmatches Pakistan and ensures that the gap with China is also covered. He noted that the draft for a revamp of the Defence Acquisition Process has been sent to the Prime Minister's office and it will be revamped at the beginning of next year.

"I can assure you that it is not that we don't have the money; it is that we need to, I think, speed up our processes. If we fast-track our processes, we'll have adequate money not only to match, but overmatch Pakistan, but also ensure that the gap with China is covered. How can we do that? Our defence procurement process has been revamped; the Defence Acquisition Process requires a revamp, and that draft is already with the PMO. And I am confident that by the start of next year, we should have a revamped Defence Acquisition Process," he said. (ANI)