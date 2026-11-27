Deoghar (Jharkhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has heaped praise on young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, describing him as a rare talent who has brought excitement and entertainment to Indian cricket. Kishan lauded the youngster's fearless batting approach, remarkable ability and confidence at such a young age, expressing hope that he continues to scale greater heights in his career. Kishan made the remarks while speaking to the media during his visit to Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar. "Well, everyone knows by now that he possesses a special talent. It has been a long time since we have seen a young cricketer with such tremendous ability and the confidence to play his shots so fearlessly. It is a great thing for Indian cricket that we have discovered a talent like him, someone who not only performs brilliantly but also entertains the audience. Even we thoroughly enjoy watching him bat. I hope he continues to play this way, achieves greater heights in his career, and comes here soon to seek blessings as well," he said.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, just 15, continued his sensational rise in Indian cricket by rewriting the record books with a breathtaking 52-ball double century against UAE A in a must-win encounter. His remarkable innings powered India A into the semifinals and earned him the record for the fastest double century in List A cricket. The teenage sensation had earlier brought up his century in just 28 deliveries, surpassing Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk's record for the fastest hundred in List A cricket. Sooryavanshi's extraordinary knock featured 28 sixes and seven fours, taking his individual tally to 204 runs and setting a new benchmark for the most sixes in a single professional cricket innings. His explosive batting helped India A chase down the target of 250 in just 14.2 overs, securing a comprehensive seven-wicket victory. Scoring 204 of the team's 254 runs, Sooryavanshi turned a crucial knockout-stage contest into a one-sided affair. The youngster's List A numbers underline his growing dominance in the format. In 17 appearances, he has amassed 845 runs at an impressive average of 49.70 and a staggering strike rate of over 190, including two centuries and two half-centuries. His performances in Youth ODIs have been equally remarkable. Representing India U19, Sooryavanshi has scored 1,412 runs in 25 innings at an average of 56.48 and a strike rate of 165.72. His tally includes four centuries and seven half-centuries, with a highest score of 175 against England in the U19 World Cup final earlier this year. He has also made an impressive start to his international T20 career. In 10 T20Is for India, the 15-year-old has scored 295 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate exceeding 185, registering two half-centuries and a highest score of 81. With record-breaking performances across formats, Sooryavanshi is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting young batting prospects in Indian cricket. (ANI)