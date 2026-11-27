MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) METAIRIE, LA, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METAIRIE, LA - November 27, 2026 -

The Brand Constructors, a contractor marketing agency with two decades of industry experience, has expanded its specialized web design and search optimization services for flooring contractors operating in commercial and industrial markets. The expansion reflects the agency's focus on the distinct requirements of commercial flooring professionals, whose online presence must address bids, specifications, job sequencing, and multi-location operations rather than consumer-oriented sales messaging.

The agency has worked within the commercial flooring sector for more than ten years, serving regional and national operations including Grazzini Brothers & Company flooring in Minnesota and Industrial Applications, Inc in Memphis, Tennessee. That history has shaped an approach to website design that differs substantially from residential marketing, where visual appeal often takes priority over the technical and procurement details that commercial buyers require.

"Commercial and industrial flooring work operates on a different set of rules than residential projects, and a website for that audience needs to reflect it," said Adrienne Folse of The Brand Constructors. "Decision-makers in this space are evaluating bids, specifications, and job sequencing across multiple locations. A site built around stock photos and color palettes does not speak to those buyers, so the focus has been on building digital presences that address how commercial flooring professionals actually win work."

The expanded offering combines website design with search strategy tailored to the flooring industry. The agency's flooring contractor SEO work focuses on keyword research, optimized service pages, local and regional positioning, and technical performance, giving commercial and industrial operations greater visibility among the partners and clients searching for their services.

The agency has also incorporated AI visibility SEO into its services as search behavior shifts toward AI-powered platforms and answer engines. This work prepares a flooring company's digital information so that both traditional search engines and AI-generated responses can accurately represent its services, expertise, locations, and project experience. The approach pairs established optimization practices with content development intended to demonstrate genuine flooring knowledge.

According to the agency, the needs of epoxy coatings companies and other industrial flooring specialists further illustrate why a specialized approach matters. These businesses serve commercial and industrial clients whose purchasing decisions depend on documented qualifications and project history, a contrast to the residential market that most general marketing agencies address.

"The goal is to meet flooring contractors where their buyers are looking, whether that is a standard search result or an AI-generated answer," Folse added. "Expanding these services reflects where the industry is heading and the questions commercial clients bring to the table."

The Brand Constructors is a contractor marketing agency that serves commercial, residential, and industrial contractors, including flooring contractors, general contractors, construction management firms, home builders. The agency offers website design, digital marketing, search engine optimization, Request for Quotation and Statement of Qualifications services, and social media marketing, along with monthly reporting, reputation management, and recruitment marketing. Over twenty years in business, the agency has completed more than 2,800 projects.

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For more information about The Brand Constructors, contact the company here:

The Brand Constructors General Contractor Marketing

Adrienne Folse

504-355-4119

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2313 N. Hullen St.

Suite C

Metairie, LA 70001

CONTACT: Adrienne Folse