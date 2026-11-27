MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GORDOLA, SWITZERLAND, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GORDOLA, SWITZERLAND - November 27, 2026 -

AELO Swiss Academy has released a series of student interviews that examine how competency-based instruction, a demanding Swiss flying environment and established airline partnerships are shaping the preparation of future commercial pilots.

The interviews reflect a wider shift in airline pilot education towards competency-based training and assessment. Frameworks such as Evidence-Based Training and the EASA Knowledge, Skills and Attitudes approach emphasise decision-making, situational awareness, communication, workload management and the ability to learn from feedback. For students at the Academy, these principles form part of everyday flying.







The student feedback reflects the Academy's airline-oriented approach. Through a partnership with EPST, one of the Netherlands' leading pilot selection organisations, selected cadets undertake their flight training in Switzerland before pursuing airline careers. The collaboration with AMRIS Aviation brings the expertise of Andy O'Shea, former Head of Training at Ryanair, into the cadet development journey, helping bridge the gap between obtaining a licence and becoming a competitive candidate for airline recruitment.

Niels, a student enrolled on the AMRIS Mentored Programme, pointed to the institution's emphasis on standard operating procedures as a defining strength, noting the high standard of training upheld throughout all phases of instruction. Maxim Klos, an EPST cadet training at the Academy, observed that the experience develops not only technical flying skills but also personal qualities such as assertiveness, discipline and the ability to work closely as a team.

Several students highlighted the value of learning from instructors with current airline experience. The Academy draws on local and international instructors with diverse aviation backgrounds, including professionals flying as First Officers and Captains. Marcelo, another student, noted the benefit of guidance from instructors who continue to fly in airline operations and who advise cadets on how to prepare for the demands ahead.

The Academy's location in Locarno in southern Switzerland exposes students to mountainous terrain, complex airspace and variable weather. Training in these conditions encourages strong flight-planning habits and sound aeronautical decision-making. In a recent student survey, Sylvain awarded the Academy an overall satisfaction score of nine out of ten, citing the quality of training, instruction, facilities and location.

Jaime Ordovás Ainscough, a spokesperson for the Academy, said the decision to publish the interviews reflects a broader commitment to transparency.

"The student feedback at AELO Swiss Academy gives an honest account of both what students value and where the organisation continues to develop," Ordovás said. "High-performance training is a continuous process, and the interviews capture appreciation for instructional quality alongside constructive observations on scheduling and progression that inform ongoing improvements."

"These interviews show what sets AELO Swiss Academy apart, which is the connection between flight training and the expectations of the wider airline industry," Ordovás added.

The Academy also serves as a Partnerflugschule der SWISS and, through an agreement with ENAC France, trains Air France cadets at its Cuneo base in Italy. Together with partnerships involving SkyAlps, EPST and AMRIS Aviation, these relationships reflect the organisation's development as a European centre for professional pilot training.

AELO Swiss Academy is the trading name of Aero Locarno SA, a Swiss Approved Training Organisation headquartered at Locarno Airport, providing professional pilot training through operations in Locarno, Lugano and Cuneo, Italy. The Academy combines theoretical instruction, practical flight training, simulator training and airline-oriented career development with a growing network of European aviation partnerships.

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For more information about Aero Locarno SA, contact the company here:

AELO Swiss Academy

Diego Paris

+41 79 544 07 77

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Via Aeroporto 21

6596 Gordola, Switzerland

CONTACT: Diego Paris