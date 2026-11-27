MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the“Company”), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing buntanetap, an investigational once-daily pill for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced that on November 25, 2026, it received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"). The notice states that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. That section requires the average closing price of a listed company's common stock to be at least $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. As of November 24, 2026, the 30 trading-day average closing price of the Company's common stock was $0.93.

The Company has six months after receiving the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement. During that time, the Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE under the symbol "ANVS," with a ".BC" indicator showing that the Company is below the NYSE's continued listing standards. The Company will regain compliance if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period its closing share price is at least $1.00 and its average closing share price over the 30 trading days ending that day is also at least $1.00.

The Company intends to notify the NYSE within the required 10 business days of its intent to cure the deficiency. The Company intends to monitor the closing price of its common stock and to consider all available options to regain compliance, which may include a reverse stock split, subject to stockholder approval.

As previously disclosed, on October 29, 2026, the Company received a separate notice from the NYSE because its average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period was below $50 million and, at the same time, its stockholders' equity was below $50 million. The Company remains subject to the conditions in that notice. The cure periods under the two standards run independently of each other.

The NYSE notice does not immediately affect the listing or trading of the Company's common stock. The notice also does not affect the Company's business operations or its reporting obligations with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it does not conflict with or cause an event of default under any of the Company's material debt or other agreements.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for email alerts at Text>

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about the Company's intent and ability to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards, the potential actions it may take to do so, and the continued listing of its common stock on the NYSE. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Those risks include the Company's ability to regain and maintain compliance with NYSE continued listing standards within the applicable cure periods; the NYSE's discretion to begin suspension and delisting procedures, including accelerated delisting if the Company's common stock trades at "abnormally low" levels; market conditions; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and later Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355



Investor Contact:

Alexander Morin, Ph.D.

Director, Strategic Communications

Annovis Bio

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">...