(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“ West Red Lake Gold” or“ WRLG” or the“ Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQX: WRLGF) announces its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2026 (“ Q3”) from the Madsen Mine (“ Madsen”) located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario. The Company will hold a webcast on November 30, 2026 to discuss the results. Please refer to the webcast details provided near the end of this news release for information on how to attend. Q3 2026 Highlights

Gold production totaled 7,859 ounces during Q3, bringing year-to-date production to 22,102 ounces.

Gold sales totaled 7,737 ounces during Q3, bringing year-to-date gold sales to 22,162 ounces.

Revenue totaled $45.8 million and income from mine operations of $12.7 million, representing an operating margin of 28%.

Adjusted net earnings(2) of $5.5 million, or $0.01 per basic share, bringing year-to-date adjusted net earnings of $24.5 million, or $0.06 per basic share.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $15.6 million, bringing year-to-date adjusted EBITDA to $52.1 million.

Cash costs(1)(2) of US$2,400 per ounce sold and All-in sustaining costs (“ AISC”)(1)(2) of US$3,985(1) per ounce sold, reflecting lower gold production and sales during the quarter.

Generated $1.9 million in positive free cash flow, marking the second consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. The Company ended the quarter with approximately $18.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. Shane Williams, President and CEO, commented,“Madsen continued to generate positive free cash flow in the third quarter, bringing year-to-date revenue to $136.6 million, adjusted EBITDA to $52.1 million and free cash flow to $5.4 million in our first nine months of commercial production. Although underground mining challenges impacted production and unit costs during the quarter, we continued to advance key operational and infrastructure initiatives to support improved operating performance.” “Our immediate focus remains on improving underground mining productivity and advancing development to establish additional mining fronts. During the quarter, we supplemented our underground workforce with specialized contractors, commissioned the secondary crusher and continued to invest in underground development and infrastructure.” “As we advance access to new mining areas, including the 904 Complex and the Fork deposit, we expect to benefit from greater operating flexibility and a more consistent production profile as we move into 2027. Our recently announced Integrated Pre-Feasibility Study builds on these investments and defines a clear pathway to growing production and extending mine life, with Madsen serving as the central hub of our district-scale strategy in Red Lake.” Financial key results for nine months ended September 30, 2026

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Operating Statistics Units For the three

months ended,

March 31, 2026 For the three

months ended,

June 30, 2026 For the three

months ended,

September 30, 2026

YTD Gold produced ounces 5,667 8,576 7,859 22,102 Gold sold ounces 6,165 8,260 7,737 22,162 Average realized gold price US$ per oz 4,938 4,288 4,230 4,428

Financial Information Gold revenue1 $ 41,755 49,035 45,798 136,588 Income from mining operations1 $ 15,289 20,083 12,746 48,118 Operating margin % 37 % 41 % 28 % 35 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,398 22,106 15,611 52,115 Adjusted net earnings $ 6,376 12,632 5,487 24,495 Adjusted earnings per share – basic $ 0.02 0.03 0.01 0.06 Sustaining capital $ 15,365 12,265 14,513 42,143 All in sustaining costs $ 39,563 37,549 43,144 120,256 Cash cost per gold oz US$ per oz 2,594 2,000 2,400 2,295 AISC per gold oz US$ per oz 4,678 3,284 3,985 3,899 Free cash flow $ (6,140 ) 9,664 1,908 5,432 Cash and cash equivalents1 $ 35,917 31,214 18,790 18,790

(1) Foreign exchange rate of CAD$/USD$1.3993 Q3 and CAD$/USD$1.3918 Yearto Date

(2)Refer to Non-IFRS Measures

Financial Results

Financial performance during Q3 reflected lower gold production and sales relative to the three months ended June 30, 2026 (“ Q2”), together with higher unit operating costs and sustaining capital expenditures. Despite these challenges, the Company maintained positive operating margins and generated positive free cash flow for the second consecutive quarter.

Gold sales totaled 7,737 ounces during Q3 at an average realized gold price of US$4,230 per ounce, generating revenue of $45.8 million, compared with $49.0 million in Q2. Income from mining operations totaled $12.7 million, with an operating margin of 28%, compared with $20.1 million and 41%, respectively, in Q2.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $15.6 million, compared with $22.1 million in Q2, while adjusted net earnings totaled $5.5 million, or $0.01 per basic share, compared with $12.6 million, or $0.03 per basic share, in Q2.

Cash costs increased to US$2,400 per ounce sold, compared with US$2,000 per ounce in Q2. AISC increased to US$3,985 per ounce sold, compared with US$3,284 per ounce in Q2, lower gold sales and an increase in sustaining capital expenditures to $14.5 million from $12.3 million in Q2.

The Company generated $1.9 million of positive free cash flow during Q3, bringing year-to-date free cash flow to $5.4 million. The Company ended the quarter with approximately $18.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

During the first nine months of commercial production at Madsen, the Company generated $136.6 million in revenue, $48.1 million in income from mining operations and $52.1 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Operating Results

As reported in the Company's operational update dated October 27, 2026 (see news release dated October 27, 2026 ), gold production totaled 7,859 ounces during Q3, bringing year-to-date production to 22,102 ounces.

During Q3, the Company mined 63,945 tonnes at an average grade of 3.8 g/t Au, compared with 74,604 tonnes at 4.1 g/t Au in Q2. Underground mining performance was impacted by the complexities associated with remnant pillar extraction and the availability of skilled underground personnel. Specialized contractors were brought in to support mining activities and maintain development progress.

Mill performance continued to improve, with average throughput increasing to 867 tonnes per day (“ tpd”) from 842 tpd in Q2, while gold recovery averaged 94%. The commissioning of the secondary crusher during Q3 addressed material-handling constraints and supported increased processing capacity. Lower-grade ore stockpiled during Q2 was also processed during the quarter.

Underground development progressed during Q3, with a focus on expanding production inventory and establishing additional mining fronts. Continued development toward non-remanent areas.

2026 Outlook

The Company remains on track to achieve its revised 2026 gold production guidance of 27,000 to 32,000 ounces.

For the balance of 2026, the Company will continue to invest in underground development and infrastructure, together with the transition into new mining areas, including the 904 Complex and the Fork deposit, expected to provide greater operating flexibility and support a more consistent production profile in 2027.

Webcast Details

Management will host a webcast to discuss the results on Monday, November 30, 2026, commencing at 8:00 am PT (Vancouver time) / 10:00 am ET. Registration will open 20 minutes prior to the event start time.

Webcast Login: WRLG Webcast | Q3 2026 Conference Call

The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three, six and nine months ended September 30, 2026 (“ Financial Statements”) and related management's discussion and analysis (“ MD&A”) are available for download on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at . All financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars ('C$), unless otherwise indicated.

Qualified Persons

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, and by Hayley Halsall-Whitney, P.Eng., Vice President of Operations for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for technical services at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About West Red Lake Gold Mines

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian gold producer and developer advancing a high-grade, district scale opportunity in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The Company's flagship Madsen Mine has recently achieved commercial production and is positioned as the central hub of a growing multi asset platform. The Company controls a 47 km2 land package in one of the world's most prolific mining districts, which has historically produced over 20 million ounces of gold from high grade systems1. West Red Lake also owns the Rowan Property in Red Lake, covering 31 km2 that includes three past producing mines (Rowan, Mount Jamie and Red Summit) and represents a key source of future production growth.

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1 Twomey, T. and McGibbon, S. Red Lake Mine, Goldcorp Inc. (2022).“The Geological Setting and Estimation of Gold Grade of the High-Grade Zone, Red Lake Mine.” Exploration Mining Geology, Vol. 10, Nos. 1–2, pp. 19–34. Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”).







ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

“Shane Williams”

Shane Williams

President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaclyn Ruptash

V.P. Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 569-5559

Email: ... or visit the Company's website at

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release refers to certain financial measures, such as average realized gold price per oz sold, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, cash costs, all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”), sustaining and growth capital expenditures, which are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These measures have been derived from the Company's financial statements because the Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors and stakeholders will use the non-IFRS measures to evaluate the Company's future operating and financial performance. However, these non-IFRS performance measures do not have any standardized meaning and may therefore not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, these non-IFRS performance measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute of performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the Company's MD&A for the six months ended June 30, 2026 available on the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="" and on SEDAR+ at .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by words such as“anticipate”,“expect”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“planned”, and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations of management; however, it is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the expectations of performance in 2026 and all guidance ranges for 2026; potential increase in production at Madsen and anticipated changes to production profile, operating efficiency and reduction of costs; anticipated deployment in capital for 2026; and the Company's future objectives and plans. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; fluctuations in commodity prices; and changes in the Company's business plans. Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, copies of which are available on SEDAR+ at.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available on SEDAR+ at.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



