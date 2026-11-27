MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Anastasiia Shevchenko, Deputy Spokesperson for the Operational Task Force South, in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Russian troops are attempting to infiltrate the southern outskirts of Stepnohirsk and then move directly into the settlement, where they seek to build up their forces and establish positions. However, these attempts are costing the enemy personnel,” she said.

Shevchenko emphasized that units of the Operational Task Force South, are detecting enemy manpower in a timely manner and striking it, preventing Russian troops from moving forward and concentrating their forces.

“The terrain in this sector makes it possible to detect the enemy from a considerable distance, allowing us to effectively counter attempts to infiltrate the area,” the deputy spokesperson stressed.

Ukrainian forces thwart Russian advance attempts, destroy armor before it reaches front lines

As Ukrinform reported, as of 8:00 on November 27, Russian forces had not attempted assaults in the Orikhiv and Dnipro River sectors.

Photo: Anastasiia Shevchenko, Deputy Spokesperson for the Operational Task Force South