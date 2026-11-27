MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky stated this in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

“I spoke with Giorgia Meloni today. We discussed the issues we are working on, and it is important that we understand each other. I confirmed that the recent operation in Libya was carried out without prior coordination with our European partners,” the post reads.

Zelensky also informed Meloni that Ukraine was committed to ensuring that all necessary information was shared between the relevant authorities of the countries involved, and that they maintained direct, regular and effective communication.

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, commenting on Ukrainian strikes against Russian ships in the Libyan port of Benghazi, warned against the war spreading to the Mediterranean Sea.

Zelensky: Ukraine to continue naval strikes after hitting two Russian vessels off

As Ukrinform reported, on November 21, drones attacked the Russian cargo vessel Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland. The following day, naval drones struck two Russian vessels near Benghazi, Libya, including a warship.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine's Defense Forces had struck the Russian corvette Merkuriy, a Ka-27 combat helicopter and the dry cargo vessel MV Angara, which was carrying weapons, off the Libyan coast.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine