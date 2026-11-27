MENAFN - Asia Times) The Netherlands has vowed to fight a United States bill that would cut off servicing of ASML's chipmaking machines in China, but Chinese commentators doubt Dutch or European opposition is strong enough to change Washington's mind.

Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma told parliament on Thursday that he was working with the European Commission, Germany and France to block the United States' Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware (MATCH) Act. He said the bill would hurt not only ASML but also the technology sectors of other European countries.

“We will not simply be told what to do. If the act is adopted, our message to the US administration will be to not enforce it,” Sjoerdsma said.“We will explore what options we will have for this, both bilateral and in the European context, and if we will need other instruments for this.”

On Wednesday, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said in Beijing that the Netherlands would always make its own independent decisions on export controls. During his visit, China and the Netherlands committed to holding bilateral talks on export controls.

ASML declined to comment on Thursday. Its chief executive Christophe Fouquet told the media earlier this week that export controls should protect very advanced technology without cutting China off completely, warning that a total ban would backfire by pushing China to double down on developing its own tools.

The bipartisan MATCH Act was introduced in the House of Representatives in April and passed the House Foreign Affairs Committee 36 to 8 on April 22. US lawmakers are now negotiating whether to attach it to the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in mid-December.

The bill would give allies such as the Netherlands and Japan 150 days to match US curbs or face US controls on their chip tools. For China, it would mean:

Exports to China of deep ultraviolet (DUV) immersion lithography machines would be banned, countrywide. All fabs run by SMIC, Huawei, Hua Hong, CXMT and YMTC, including subsidiaries and affiliates, would be designated covered facilities, cutting off foreign exports and technical support. Servicing equipment at these facilities, including on-site repairs, would require a US license.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said Friday he would raise the MATCH Act with US President Donald Trump at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Miami next month, calling the bill disproportionate and unacceptable. He said it was in both countries' interests to find a sensible way forward, and in Washington's interest for ASML to keep its strong position.

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Beijing will likely take up the matter with Washington directly. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump are also set to meet on the sidelines of the summit on December 14-15, with the trade truce, critical minerals, chip controls and tariffs on the table.

January will bring more deadlines for the US-China negotiation. The US-China trade truce expires on January 10, while China's suspension of export controls on gallium, germanium and antimony ends on January 27.

Some Chinese commentators say the Dutch pushback is largely a bargaining tactic with Washington and that The Hague, which depends on the US for its economy and security, has limited room to resist further American pressure.

“We cannot be too optimistic about whether the Netherlands can truly exercise the autonomy it emphasizes. That depends not only on whether it can withstand US pressure but also on whether it can bear other measures Washington may take,” Jian Junbo, director of the Center for China-Europe Relations at Fudan University, told the Global Times in an interview.

“In this sense, the Netherlands' current approach is still largely a way of bargaining with the US. How far it can ultimately resist US restrictions and protect its own interests remains highly uncertain,” he said.

He said curbing ASML's maintenance and repair services, a significant part of its business, would hurt both sides by cutting its revenue and leaving Chinese customers unable to run machines they have already paid for.

Jian said the Netherlands, which has spent months lobbying against the bill, has several interests at stake. He said China is an important market for ASML, and cutting off supplies would only push China to build its own tools faster, eroding the Netherlands' lead in lithography.

Under pressure from Washington, the Dutch government moved in June 2023 to restrict exports of ASML's DUV lithography machines to China. ASML said it would need export licenses for all shipments of its Twinscan NXT:2000i and subsequent immersion systems. The rules took effect on January 1, 2024.

It means that the only immersion DUV machines Chinese customers can buy from ASML are the NXT:1980 series, which can make 38-nanometer (nm) chips in a single exposure and chips down to 7nm with multiple exposures.

Chinese chipmakers spent more than US$13 billion acquiring about 90 NXT:1980i systems in 2024 and another 89 units in 2025, according to the Washington Centre for Technology & Statecraft (CTS), a non-partisan AI policy research initiative based in Washington, DC.

As of early 2026, Chinese chip plants had acquired about 343 ASML immersion DUV systems, including about 270 NXT:1980i, 28 NXT:2050i or NXT:2100i and about 45 NXT:1970i or older units, CTS estimated. The figure is a cumulative import estimate based on public data, not a count of machines still running.

“Earlier US chip controls were like a roadblock that stopped new cars from getting onto the highway. But the MATCH Act also goes after the old cars already in your garage, cutting off their spare parts, fuel and mechanics,” a Chinese columnist using the pen name“Wait a Moment” says in an article.“Banning maintenance, not just sales, takes the restrictions to a whole new level.”

The columnist says lithography machines need regular maintenance by their makers' engineers to keep their optics and alignment accurate, so the MATCH Act would hit Chinese chipmakers even harder than a sales ban by driving up failure rates and dragging down yields and output.

Fixing core parts

Some Chinese pundits have examined whether local technicians have enough know-how to repair and fine-tune ASML's lithography machines.

“Chip plants have their own equipment engineers. They cannot wait for overseas engineers to fly in every time a machine needs cleaning, inspection, consumable replacement, mechanical maintenance, parameter adjustment or fault diagnosis,” Arun, a Henan-based writer, says in an article.“China also has firms that have long specialized in chip equipment repair, parts supply, refurbishment and technical services.”

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“But repairs come in different grades. Getting a machine running again is one thing, but bringing it back to the manufacturer's standards for overlay accuracy, throughput and long-term stability is quite another,” the writer says.“It is like the difference between changing a car's tires and fixing a race car's engine so that it can keep running at its limit.”

The writer says the hardest parts to handle are core components, software and long-term calibration. Machines will not all stop overnight, but any gap in engineering support, software access, spare parts or upgrades could push up costs. The writer adds that, on the bright side, Chinese firms will be forced to learn work they once outsourced, which is exactly how industrial capability grows.

Some observers said that even if the MATCH Act becomes law, the Trump administration is likely to grant some licenses for ASML technicians to service machines in China, since a major disruption to Chinese chip output could fuel global inflation.

They said such a licensing system could also give Washington useful leverage to secure critical mineral supplies from China.

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Follow Jeff Pao on X at @jeffpao3

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