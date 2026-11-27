MENAFN - Asia Times) Nepal asked the United Nations for exactly as much help as the rules allowed. When a glacier collapse on the border with Tibet sent a wall of water down the Bhote Koshi valley in late August, killing at least 1,453 people, Kathmandu applied to the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage for $20 million, the maximum a single request may claim. The government puts recovery and reconstruction at $4.7 billion. In October the fund approved the request, its first payout, and the money covers less than one percent of the bill.

COP31 ended on Sunday in Antalya, Turkey, without an overarching agreement, the first UN climate summit to break down that way since Copenhagen in 2009. The European Union, Panama and a coalition of vulnerable states refused the proposed Antalya Pact because its final text left out fossil fuels. Speaking for the bloc, Darragh O'Brien, Ireland's climate minister, said Europe would not endorse a pact“that does not even mention fossil fuels.” That fight took the headlines, for obvious reasons. The finance collapse did more damage, one deleted line at a time.

A target of at least $120 billion a year in adaptation finance by 2035 sat in Monday's draft and had vanished from Thursday's revision. Its replacement, a technical report, then went down with the pact. The loss and damage fund came to Antalya with 176 requests worth about $2.8 billion and only $342 million it could allocate. New pledges to the Adaptation Fund came to roughly $50 million against a yearly target of $300 million. Ten days before the summit opened, Wopke Hoekstra, the EU's climate commissioner, had already called talks on new finance commitments“dead in the water.”