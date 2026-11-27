MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phaos Technology Holdings (Cayman) Limited (NYSE American: POAS) ("Phaos" or the "Company") today outlined an opportunity to develop automated car wash and vehicle care services in Southeast Asia, particularly in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. The Company is evaluating Singapore and Malaysia as initial markets for services that combine convenience for drivers and fleet operators with automation and water reuse. In a second phase, it may consider expanding into other Southeast Asian markets.

Singapore had more than 650,000 cars in October 2026, including nearly 99,000 private-hire cars, according to Land Transport Authority data1. In Malaysia, the Malaysian Automotive Association2 reported 630,461 new passenger vehicles sold from January through October 2026, up about 4% year over year. Separately, Grand View Research3 estimates that Malaysia's broader car wash services market could grow from US$208.9 million in 2025 to US$361.7 million by 2033, a projected annual growth rate of 7.3% from 2026 to 2033. The forecast covers multiple wash formats and does not estimate revenue for Phaos.

In Indonesia, Ken Research4 estimates that paid professional car wash services could grow from US$390 million in 2025 to US$686 million in 2032, or 8.4% annually. In Thailand, a nationwide National Statistical Office survey5 put 2023 receipts for businesses classified under car washing, polishing and similar services at THB 14.1 billion. In October 2026, Bangchak6 reported Lodon JetX automated washes at 50 of its fuel stations, showing adoption of the format. The two market figures cover broader service categories and do not measure Phaos's addressable revenue.

Phaos is exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to automate car washing, with the aim of reducing labor costs and improving water recycling. In Singapore, Inchcape reported that the automated gantry it developed with Kärcher can recycle up to 85% of the water used per wash.7

"We see an opportunity to serve vehicles that need regular care," said Gan Hong Loon, Chief Executive Officer of Phaos. "Singapore and specific regions in Malaysia give us places to test demand and site economics before we consider expanding."

About Phaos Technology Holdings (Cayman) Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Phaos has its roots in advanced microscopy and is pursuing a strategic repositioning toward engineering, procurement and construction (EPC). For more information, visit the company website.8

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable U.S. securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, where applicable. These statements concern potential services and sites and possible expansion. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to financing, required approvals, site economics, customer adoption and other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, as amended, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of this release date. Phaos undertakes no duty to update them except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release is for information only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities.

Investor Relations Contact

Phaos Technology Holdings (Cayman) Limited

+65 6250 3877

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1. Land Transport Authority: Singapore car population

2. Malaysian Automotive Association: October 2026 vehicle sales

3. Grand View Research: Malaysia car wash services market

4. Ken Research: Indonesia car wash services market

5.Thailand National Statistical Office: 2024 Business Trade and Services Survey, Table 3

6. Bangchak: Lodon JetX automated wash rollout

7. Inchcape Singapore: Kärcher automated wash gantry

8. Phaos Technology: Corporate website