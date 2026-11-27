MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) China has published new regulations for blockchain-based digital identities, setting out a national framework intended to make identity verification interoperable across government bodies and approved private platforms. The rules were released on Nov. 27 and will take effect on March 1, 2027.

Issued jointly by 11 government departments-including the People's Bank of China and the Cyberspace Administration of China-the regulations formalize how a blockchain-based“identity chain” will support digital identity systems operated by entities authorized by China's cyberspace regulator.

New blockchain digital-identity rules apply starting March 1, 2027, with oversight involving 11 government departments. China's national blockchain network is set to underpin the identity system, coordinated through authorized identity and credential providers. Data collection is designed around minimization, with restrictions against using identity data for cross-platform profiling or targeted advertising. The framework aims to reduce regional and industry barriers to verification while supporting interoperability with systems tied to the digital yuan. The move fits into China's broader plan to scale national blockchain infrastructure by 2030 while keeping cryptocurrency-related activity restricted in mainland China.

Key takeawaysA government-backed blockchain identity framework

The regulations anchor China's digital identity approach to a blockchain infrastructure layer. Under the framework, the country's national blockchain network will provide the infrastructure for a digital identity system operated by entities that are authorized by the Cyberspace Administration of China, working alongside identity authentication and credential providers.

State-backed reporting cited by the text indicates that the identity chain is intended to coordinate multiple institutions through blockchain-based“multi-party consensus.” In practice, this matters because it signals a shift from isolated, platform-specific identity records toward a verification model designed to be reusable across institutions-an area where interoperability has historically been difficult to achieve.

The announcement also positions blockchain-powered identities as a way for users to verify themselves or their credentials across platforms without disclosing unnecessary personal information. While the regulations do not provide implementation details in the excerpt, the stated objective aligns with the broader use of verifiable credentials concepts: attestations that can be checked without exposing full underlying data.

Limits on data use and collection

A central component of the rules is the emphasis on“data minimization.” Individuals and organizations will be able to register digital identities voluntarily and use verifiable credentials to share specific information-such as educational or professional qualifications-without necessarily revealing the full set of associated data.

For platforms and digital identity service providers, the regulations require collecting only the information necessary for identity verification. They also prohibit using the collected data for cross-platform profiling or targeted advertising. For investors and builders, these constraints are significant because they directly affect how identity providers can monetize or integrate verification services into broader ecosystems. Even where verification data could theoretically be reused for marketing or behavioral analysis, the regulations explicitly aim to narrow those possibilities.

Interoperability goals across sectors

The regulations are designed to address barriers that can prevent identity verification from working smoothly across regions, industries, and platforms. By focusing on interoperability, the framework attempts to reduce friction that often occurs when users must repeatedly prove identity under different standards or when institutions cannot reliably verify credentials issued elsewhere.

The rules also point to compatibility with China's wider digital infrastructure. The excerpt specifically mentions interoperability with digital yuan-related systems and encourages distributed digital identities in sectors such as finance, taxation, transportation, and customs. That range of use cases suggests the identity framework is meant to support both regulated environments and high-volume, compliance-heavy services where identity verification is frequently required.

Where this fits in China's blockchain strategy

China's digital-identity regulations are positioned as part of a larger push to expand blockchain adoption. The text notes a national target of largely completing China's blockchain infrastructure by 2030, while maintaining restrictions on cryptocurrency-related activities in mainland China.

That juxtaposition is important: the regulations focus on identity and verification infrastructure rather than on cryptocurrency markets or trading. For market participants, it reinforces a pattern seen across China's recent blockchain policies-support for enterprise and government-oriented blockchain infrastructure, alongside continued limitations around crypto asset activity.

Earlier coverage referenced in the text highlights the same strategic emphasis on the“national blockchain network buildout.” The identity rules can be viewed as a concrete application layer for that infrastructure, potentially increasing demand for credentialing services, authentication providers, and interoperability tooling-particularly for sectors where compliance and verification are daily operational requirements.

As the March 1, 2027 start date approaches, the key question will be how authorized identity operators and credential providers implement data minimization in practice, and how interoperability will be tested across institutions. Readers should watch for further guidance on authorization criteria, technical standards for verifiable credentials, and how the restrictions on profiling and targeted advertising are enforced operationally.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.