MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptera Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: SEV) (the“Company”), today announced that its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the“Annual Meeting”) will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2026. The Annual Meeting will be conducted in two parts: a business session for holders of record of Class A common stock beginning at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time, held in person at 5818 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, CA 92008, followed by a general session beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, held online at .

Class A Common Stock (Voting Class). Holders of record of Class A common stock as of the close of business on November 20, 2026 are entitled to one vote per share and may vote only in person at the business session by written ballot. No proxies will be accepted. Attendance at the business session is limited to such Class A holders of record. The business session will be held in person only at 5818 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, CA 92008, and no remote access to the business session will be available.

Class B Common Stock (Non-Voting Class). Holders of Class B common stock have no voting rights at the Annual Meeting. Class B holders may attend the general session online, beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, in a non-voting capacity and may submit questions in advance as described below. No action by Class B stockholders is required, and the Company is not soliciting proxies in connection with the Annual Meeting.

How to Attend the General Session. The general session will be held online at beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on December 9, 2026.

Submitting Questions. Stockholders, including holders of Class A and Class B common stock, may submit questions in advance, no later than 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on December 4, 2026, by email to .... No questions will be taken live during the Annual Meeting. During the general session, management will respond to submitted questions that are pertinent to Company matters and appropriate under the rules of conduct, as time permits, and similar questions may be grouped.

About Aptera Motors Corp.

Aptera Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: SEV) is a solar mobility company driven by a mission to advance the future of efficient transportation. Its flagship vehicle is conceived to be a paradigm-shifting solar electric vehicle that leverages breakthroughs in aerodynamics, material science and solar technology to pursue new levels of efficiency. As a public benefit corporation, Aptera is committed to building a sustainable business that positively impacts its stakeholders and the environment. Aptera is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit

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