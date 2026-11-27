MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Ann RamakumaranCHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ampcus CEO Ann Ramakumaran Honored with 2026 Marsha Firestone Award at WBEC Impact Awards LuncheonAmpcus proudly announces that its CEO, Ann Ramakumaran, has been honored with the prestigious 2026 Marsha Firestone Award at the Women's Business Enterprise Council (WBEC) for Greater DMV and Metro New York Impact Awards Luncheon, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.The Marsha Firestone Award recognizes exceptional leaders whose work creates lasting, systemic impact by strengthening partnerships, elevating visibility, and expanding opportunities for Women Business Enterprises (WBEs). The recognition reflects Ann's longstanding championing entrepreneurship, and creating pathways for others to succeed.The event brought together representatives from major corporations, Publicly Traded Corporations, Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, Community Partners, and members of the broader Business community.“At Ampcus, we believe everyone deserves a seat at the table,” said Ann Ramakumaran.“True leadership is not only about opening doors for women in business today, but also about inspiring and empowering the next generation of leaders who will shape tomorrow.”Throughout her career, Ann has been a passionate advocate for collaboration, mentorship, and community-building. She has consistently demonstrated that meaningful change happens when organizations invest in people, create opportunities, and actively work to elevate others.We also extend a huge thank you to Diana Domenech, President and CEO of WBEC Greater DMV and Metro New York and her team for collaborating and connecting more than 2700 privately held member organizations to over 50+ Publicly Traded Corporations, Federal, State and Local Agencies, along with Non-Profits. Ampcus also extends its sincere congratulations to all of the 2026 Impact Award recipients, including AARP, NYPA, MGM, along with WBEC stars and Emerging WBEC leaders, whose achievements and contributions are driving meaningful progress and creating lasting impact throughout the business community.Ampcus is a global technology services and solutions provider specializing in AI, cybersecurity and enterprise IT services. The company helps the government, non-profits and commercial organizations modernize their technology environments, strengthen security and compliance postures, and leverage AI and data-driven insights to improve business performance.

Sonia Randev

Director of Communications, Ampcus

+1 703-814-2724

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Ampcus CEO Ann Ramakumaran Honored with 2026 Marsha Firestone Award at WBEC Impact Awards Luncheon News Provided By Ampcus Inc November 27, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Technology



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