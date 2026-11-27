RESURRECTION poster

Brian Connors and Joe Mantegna

Dean Jamali

RESURRECTION movie stars Joe Mantegna, Ronnie Marmo, Patrick Girondi and Brian Connors

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Inspired by a true story, RESURRECTION follows Patrick Girondi's real life struggle to save his son Rocco from a rare blood disease while confronting big Pharma, corporate greed, and a global system standing in the way. RESURRECTION is a powerful story of love, sacrifice, and determination, filmed in southern Italy and Los Angeles, directed by Brian Connors.Joe Mantegna is an American actor who has made over 200 film and TV appearances. He is also a producer, writer, and director, and is probably best known for his role as Joey Zasa in the Francis Ford Coppola epic The Godfather Part III (1990), in which he stars alongside Al Pacino and Andy Garcia.Joe has maintained a strong relationship with the playwright -turned- screenwriter-director David Mamet. They have collaborated on several projects also starred as David Rossi on the long running TV drama Criminal Minds. (2005-2026) Joe Mantegna also voices Fat Tony on The SimpsonsPatrick Girondi is an Italian and American singer-songwriter, author and founder of San Rocco Therapeutics, a gene therapy company focused on bringing a safe and accessible cure to Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia patients.Brian Connors has had a long career as an actor which eventually evolved into writing, directing and producing. Connors had the great privilege and pleasure to travel to Italy twice during the filming of RESURRECTION. We shot in beautiful, ancient, iconic locations such as Matera, Gravina, Polignaro a Mare. In Altamura we filmed in a beautiful Cathedral as well as one of the oldest bakeries in the world. Puglia Italy is world renowned for its delicious food and bread. We expect to be announcing soon a release date to stream RESURRECTION but meantime it has been submitted“for awards consideration.”Jared Safier is the sales agent for RESURRECTION as well as Connors' SENIOR ENTOURAGE and ED ASNER, UNSCRIPTED. Dean Jamali was a producer on those films too. Dean Jamali is currently writing a novel and he is the owner of Dynamic Life Health Services in Simi Valley CA. Brian Connors is represented by CESD Talent.

Brian Connors

Senior Entourage LLC

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Dean Jamali proudly supports RESURRECTION starring Joe Mantegna, Brian Connors, Pat Girondi for Awards Consideration News Provided By Senior Entourage LLC November 27, 2026, 21:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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