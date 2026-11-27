MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEMPHIS, TN, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEMPHIS, TN - November 27, 2026 -

As manufacturing facilities and distribution centers manage the movement of employees, forklifts, and other industrial equipment, floor markings and surface conditions remain central considerations in workplace safety planning. Industrial Applications, Inc., a commercial and industrial flooring contractor serving customers since 1989, is outlining how safety striping, protective floor coatings, and concrete repairs can be incorporated into facility traffic management and maintenance projects.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) addresses these conditions through several general industry standards. Under 29 CFR 1910.176(a), facilities using mechanical handling equipment must maintain adequate aisle clearances, keep passageways in good repair, and appropriately mark permanent aisles and passageways. The agency's walking-working surfaces standard, 29 CFR 1910.22, also requires employers to inspect and maintain walking surfaces and address hazardous conditions.

For safety and facility managers, these requirements place attention on both the organization of traffic within a building and the physical condition of its floors. Industrial Applications installs epoxy floor coatings, designated pedestrian walkways, safety line striping, and floor markings in manufacturing and industrial environments. These systems can be used to identify traffic lanes, work areas, and designated pedestrian routes. The company also provides USDA-Compliant floor coatings for food and beverage processing environments where sanitation standards apply.

The company has completed projects incorporating several of these elements into broader flooring improvements. At a Magna Seating manufacturing facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Industrial Applications completed a 3,328-square-foot project involving epoxy-coated walkways, orange and yellow safety striping, STOP stencils, and the relocation of an aisle to improve the facility's traffic layout.

In another documented project for a regional electric utility, the company completed work involving approximately 70,000 square feet of epoxy mortar flooring, including 10,000 square feet of coated aisleways, safety line striping, concrete joint repairs, and protective coatings on pit walls. These projects demonstrate how traffic markings and flooring repairs can be addressed together within industrial facility improvement projects.

"Floor safety is about more than marking where people should walk," said Jay Thomason, spokesperson for Industrial Applications. "The condition of the concrete, the equipment operating in the area, and the way employees move through the facility all need to be considered when planning flooring improvements."

The selection of appropriate striping and floor coating systems depends on facility conditions, including traffic patterns, equipment loads, cleaning practices, chemical exposure, and the condition of the existing concrete. DiCello noted that effective markings function as one part of a larger maintenance approach rather than a standalone solution.

"A well-planned floor layout supports daily operations, but it works best alongside employee training, inspections, and ongoing upkeep," Thomason said. "Durable coatings help those markings remain visible under heavy use over time."

While floor markings help identify designated areas, they represent one component of a broader workplace safety program that may also include employee training, traffic controls, inspections, and ongoing maintenance.

Industrial Applications, Inc. is a Memphis, Tennessee-based industrial and commercial flooring contractor serving customers since 1989. The company provides industrial epoxy floor coatings, polished concrete, concrete repair, heavy-duty resurfacing, safety striping, and specialized flooring systems for manufacturing, distribution, food processing, and other industrial environments.

###

For more information about Industrial Applications Inc., contact the company here:

Industrial Applications Inc.

Bridget DiCello

901.896.9653

...

5665 East Raines Rd.

Memphis, TN 38115

CONTACT: Bridget DiCello