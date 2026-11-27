Through insightful discussions of personal identity, family dynamics, organizational culture, national identity, and human resilience, Dr. Johnson reveals how the stories people construct about their lives can become sources of strength, purpose, or vulne

Dr. Eric Johnson Business Card

Dr. Eric Johnson's The Art of Story Telling was featured in Times Square, spotlighting its powerful exploration of identity, purpose, and human existence.

- Dr. Eric JohnsonMOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every person has a story. Every family carries a legacy. Every nation builds its existence around a shared understanding of who it is. But what happens when the stories we believe become the very forces that shape our fears, define our worth, and determine our future? These compelling questions take the spotlight as Eric L. Johnson, PhD's The Art of Story Telling: Identity Development - A Sustainable Defense Against Existential Threats earned a featured appearance in the dazzling lights of Times Square, New York City.Amid the towering digital displays and constant movement of one of the world's most celebrated landmarks, Dr. Johnson's book commands attention with a message that reaches far beyond the pages of conventional personal development literature. Its Times Square feature marks an exciting moment for a work that challenges readers to examine the narratives guiding their lives and the often-unrecognized forces influencing their understanding of the world.The Art of Story Telling offers an intellectually engaging exploration of identity development, presenting it not as a fixed definition of who we are, but as a continuous process of understanding, adaptation, and survival. Dr. Johnson examines how individuals, families, organizations, and nations construct identities that establish meaning, justify existence, and shape responses to challenges both real and perceived.Through discussions of psychology, ideology, organizational culture, family relationships, national identity, politics, and spirituality, the author reveals the complex relationship between the stories people embrace and the decisions they make. His examination raises important questions about how fear, hope, personal experience, and collective beliefs influence human behavior, sometimes creating resilience and purpose, while other times reinforcing division and insecurity.Eric said in a recent interview,“When I wrote The Art of Story Telling, I wanted to encourage people to look beyond who they believe they are and explore the experiences, fears, and aspirations that shape their identities. Seeing my book featured in Times Square was an incredible moment for me. To have my work showcased in a place where so many different lives and stories intersect made the experience even more meaningful. I hope this milestone inspires more readers to reflect on their own journeys and recognize the power they have to shape the stories they live.”What distinguishes this book is its willingness to confront uncomfortable questions. Are our beliefs grounded in reality or shaped by fears we have never questioned? Do the identities we defend empower us to grow, or do they sometimes prevent us from recognizing opportunities for change? And how much of what we consider truth is influenced by the stories we have learned to accept?The book's appearance in Times Square carries particular significance. A destination where cultures, ambitions, and perspectives converge, the iconic landmark provides a striking setting for a book devoted to understanding the narratives that connect and distinguish humanity.Rather than prescribing a single path toward self-discovery, Dr. Johnson encourages readers to pursue deeper reflection, challenge assumptions, and develop a more conscious understanding of their existence.With its Times Square spotlight, The Art of Story Telling brings its exploration of identity, meaning, and human resilience into a setting recognized around the world, inviting readers to reconsider not only the stories they tell, but the lives those stories inspire them to create.The book is available on Amazon. For more information about the author and his books, visit .==================About the AuthorDr. Eric Johnson is an education leader, author, speaker, and Franchise Owner of Wize Academy Mobile West. He has led school improvement efforts nationally and internationally and previously served as Chief of Research Publications for the United States Air Force Academy and Director of the Urban Education Program at Drake University. The author of five inspirational books, including The Art of Story Telling: A Sustainable Defense Against Existential Threats, Dr. Johnson's expertise spans curriculum development, culturally relevant pedagogy, social-emotional learning, and urban, global, and multicultural education.

Aleyna Wren

The Chicago Publishers

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Dr. Eric Johnson's The Art of Story Telling Lit Up Times Square with a Powerful Message on Identity and Human Existence News Provided By The Chicago Publishers November 27, 2026, 20:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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