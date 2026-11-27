MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Construction is officially underway at the new Centre sportif de Boucherville, an important sports infrastructure project that will introduce an innovative approach to multi-purpose athletic facilities.

Nexxfield has been selected to deliver an integrated sports-surface solution for the facility, including a 60,000-square-foot soccer field featuring its x-Gen non-infill synthetic turf system, a four-lane running track, and an innovative removable-surface concept that will significantly expand the facility's versatility.

One facility. Multiple sporting possibilities.

One of the most innovative aspects of this project is Nexxfield's removable field design.

A designated section of the x-Gen soccer surface can be removed, revealing a Gerflor sports flooring system, also supplied and installed by Nexxfield, underneath.

This unique combination allows the facility to transition between different sporting and event configurations, maximizing the use of the building while providing exceptional flexibility to its operators and the community.

Rather than dedicating the entire facility to a single sporting purpose, Nexxfield's integrated solution makes it possible to accommodate a broader range of activities through intelligent surface design and modular innovation.

Innovation designed around athletes and facility versatility

The x-Gen system is Nexxfield's advanced non-infill synthetic turf technology, developed to deliver high-performance playing conditions without the need for traditional infill materials.

Combined with the removable surface concept and the Gerflor sports flooring underneath, this project demonstrates how innovative sports-surface engineering can redefine the possibilities of modern sports facilities.

“We are extremely proud to have been selected for this important project in our own region,” said Frédéric Vachon, President of Nexxfield.“What makes this project particularly exciting is not simply the installation of a soccer field and a running track. It is the opportunity to demonstrate how innovation can transform a sports facility. By combining our x-Gen non-infill technology, removable turf sections and Gerflor sports flooring, we are creating a truly multifunctional environment that can serve athletes and the community in entirely different ways.”

A new approach to sports infrastructure

This project reinforces Nexxfield's position as an innovator in non-infill and portable sports-surface technology, continuing its commitment to developing smarter, more versatile and sustainable sports environments.

The Centre sportif de Boucherville represents another important milestone in Nexxfield's mission to rethink how sports surfaces are designed, installed and used.

NEXXFIELD - NEVER STOP.

frederic vachon

Nexxfield

+1 438-497-1098

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Nexxfield Brings Innovative Multi-Sport Surface Technology to the New Centre sportif de Boucherville News Provided By Nexxfield November 27, 2026, 20:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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