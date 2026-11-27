Bad Girl Cocktails - Book & Vinyl Album Hybrid

Silk Wrapped Bad Girls Cocktails Book

Bad Girls Cocktails Book Silk Wrapped Gift

Hybrid hardcover cocktail book and vinyl album, created in response to paltry streaming revenues across digital music platforms.

- Eric Jackson, lead singer of Love Lies and Fiction

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gainesville-based independent rock band Love Lies and Fiction has responded to the decades long process of merchandise supplementing musicians' income, by rethinking the physical album itself. The band's 'Bad Girl Cocktails' project combines a vinyl record with a hardcover cocktail coffee-table book, integrating the music, lyrics, artwork and cocktail recipes into a single format. Today, for many independent artists, the relationship of merch supplementing music has reversed and while music attracts listeners, merchandise has become an increasingly important source of revenue.

The economics of music making has helped drive the decision for creating this new album for Love Lies and Fiction. At an estimated $0.0033 per stream, approximately 22,727 streams generate $75 in gross streaming revenue, equivalent to the retail price of one of their album/book items, even before production and fulfillment costs.

For the band, merchandise is no longer an optional supplement to music revenue. It has become central to the business model.

“We never imagined that being in a rock band would have us hustling to deliver a strong fourth quarter,” said guitarist Lucio“Lu” Rubino.“But here we are, just like a retail store, counting on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas sales to make or break our year.”

The project has also revealed an unexpected audience divide. An email campaign to the band's established fan base, which has historically responded favorably to new music announcements, generated no purchases of the physical album. Yet the book and record have attracted interest from buyers who appear substantially older than the band's streaming listeners.

“Our early research suggests the people buying the physical album are over 40, while many of our streaming fans are in their twenties,” said founder and lead singer Eric Jackson.“We're discovering that the same music can reach two entirely different audiences, and that's something we never anticipated.”

Industry research points to a broader distinction between vinyl ownership and music listening. According to Luminate's 2023 music industry trends report, approximately half of consumers who purchased vinyl in the preceding twelve months did not own a record player (page 9).

Love Lies and Fiction addressed that distinction by including QR codes alongside the song lyrics, allowing for readers who want to stream the recordings without owning a turntable.

The 12.5-inch hardcover book contains 38 cocktail recipes, eleven inspired by the band's lyrics. Songs exploring grief, seduction, heartbreak and love became the basis for drinks developed to reflect their emotional themes. The book also includes photography, original artwork and interviews exploring the experiences behind the songs.

The $75 album/book is available at BadGirlCocktailsBook and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Jackson believes the experiment illustrates a changing relationship between recorded music and physical merchandise.

"Streaming makes music widely accessible, but the economics are different for independent artists - worse in every way, really," Jackson said. "We wanted to find out whether a novel hybrid album concept could become something people value beyond the recordings themselves. We continually ask ourselves, what else can we attach our music to that's not streaming."

The band is evaluating the format as a potential model for future releases, combining digitally accessible music with physical products aimed at audiences beyond traditional streaming listeners.

About Love Lies and Fiction

Love Lies and Fiction is an independent Gainesville, Florida rock band releasing music since 2017, whose music has appeared in major theatrical and independent film productions. Returning in 2026 after a two-year hiatus, the band features singer-songwriter Eric Jackson, guitarist Lucio (Lu) Rubino, owner of The Fish Tank Recordings ( ), and former Saigon Kick drummer Ricky Sanders.

Judi Durand

Bravo Story

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Less Than Half a Cent Per Stream Drives Indie Band Love Lies and Fiction to Reinvent Vinyl Album to Survive Financially News Provided By Bravo Story November 27, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry



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