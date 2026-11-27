Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke delivers a hard-hitting speech targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Election Commission of India during a Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) rally in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The "Save Democracy, Save Constitution" event was held at Samvidhan Square (Samvidhan Chowk) on November 26, 2026. CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and actor-activist Prakash Raj were also associated with the rally. During his address, Abhijeet Dipke raised allegations concerning constitutional institutions and questioned the functioning of the Election Commission of India, alleging irregularities during the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

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