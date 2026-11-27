MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra)-- Jordanian Ambassador to Tunisia Abdullah Abu Rumman on Friday received the Jordanian delegation participating in the 27th edition of the Carthage Theatre Days, in the presence of Deputy Ambassador and Counsellor Sahar Al-Qatarneh and embassy staff.

Abu Rumman expressed his pride in Jordan's participation in the cultural event, stressing the importance of the presence of Jordanian artists and creative talents in promoting the Kingdom's cultural standing and strengthening artistic and cultural ties with Tunisia.

Jordan is participating in this year's festival with the theatrical production Beta Delta Gamma, directed by Kamel Shawish and produced by the Raq'a Theatre Group.

The play was staged at the Municipal Theatre in Tunis, attracting the attention of audiences as well as cultural and media circles.

//Petra// MF