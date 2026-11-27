MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“An enemy UAV attack damaged two educational facilities in the central part of Kremenchuk. Emergency services are working at the scene,” Diakivnych said.

He added that information about the consequences of the attack was still being clarified.

Later, the Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration reported that, according to preliminary information, two children aged 12 and 13 had been injured. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Russianon Pisochyn in Kharkiv region leaves eight injured, including three children

As Ukrinform reported, on November 27, a 55-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were injured in a Russian attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region.