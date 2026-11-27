Russian Drone Attack Damages Two Educational Facilities In Kremenchuk, Injuring Two Children
“An enemy UAV attack damaged two educational facilities in the central part of Kremenchuk. Emergency services are working at the scene,” Diakivnych said.
He added that information about the consequences of the attack was still being clarified.
Later, the Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration reported that, according to preliminary information, two children aged 12 and 13 had been injured. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.Read also: Russian attack on Pisochyn in Kharkiv region leaves eight injured, including three children
As Ukrinform reported, on November 27, a 55-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were injured in a Russian attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region.
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